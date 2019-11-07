Shakopee grad Taylor Koenen was named the captain of the University of North Carolina women's basketball team.
Koenen, a senior Tar Heels, will be the captain for first-year head coach Courtney Banghart when the season kicked off on Thursday against Western Carolina.
Koenen, who Banghart refers to as the "most versatile player on the team." The senior graduated from Shakopee High School in 2017, enters her final season in Chapel Hill as Carolina's only current projected starter that is in their fourth year in the program.
"Leadership is about consistency," Banghart said. "And she's been consistent throughout. She comes to practice with purpose, she leads by action, and she cares about the team. She was everybody's choice."
As a junior, Koenen was the only player in the starting lineup for every game of the season for North Carolina. She was named to the All-ACC Academic Team for the third year in a row and averaged 9.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in 34.7 minutes per game.
For her career at Chapel Hill, Koenen is averaging 8.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and just over one block per game.