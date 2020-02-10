Steffon Mitchell

Boston College junior Steffon Mitchell has helped the Eagles to three straight wins.

Shakopee's Steffon Mitchell put forth his best game in a Boston College uniform as the Eagles erased a 12-point halftime lead to beat Virginia Tech 77-73 in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Mitchell finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal in 43 minutes of play. The 21 points and 15 boards tie his career-highs.

Mitchell is the only player to post a stat line of 21 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal against a Division I opponent this season.

Over the last 25 seasons, there have been just 18 players who have posted at least that stat line in a game.

The last player to post that stat line in an ACC men's basketball game was Tim Duncan (21 points, 23 boards, six assists, three blocks, and a steal on Feb. 21, 1997.)

