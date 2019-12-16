It's been a good week for Steffon Mitchell and the Boston College Eagles.
The Eagles have won three straight games to improve to 7-5 on the season and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The win streak started with a 75-74 road win at Notre Dame. They followed that up with home non-conference wins against Albany and Central Connecticut.
In the Eagles 74-55 win against Central Connecticut on Sunday night, Mitchell filled the box score up by with 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and six steals.
Last Tuesday, Boston College defeated Albany 72-51 and Mitchell finished 15 points, 13 boards, five steals, and two assists. He is the only player in the country to log at least 15 points, 13 rebounds, 5 steals, and two assists in a single game this season, according the BC athletic dept.
If those stats, weren't impressive enough there is this little nugget about Mitchell.
Since the 1996-97 season, there have been six occasions where an ACC men's basketball player player has tallied at least 13 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 assists in a game. Steffon Mitchell has done it twice. This week.
Mitchell, a junior at BC, has started all 12 games this season and is averaging 7.2 points per game, and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Eagles.