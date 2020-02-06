Shakopee senior Elijah Ofori signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Morgan St. University and head coach Tyrone Wheatley. Morgan St. is located in Baltimore, MD., and plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Shakopee's Ofori signs with Morgan St.
Todd Abeln
Sports editor
Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.
