Ofori signs with Morgan St.

Shakopee senior Elijah Ofori signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Morgan St. University and head coach Tyrone Wheatley. Morgan St. is located in Baltimore, MD., and plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

 Submitted photo

