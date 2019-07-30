Gracie Ostertag

Shakopee's Gracie Ostertag will play at the 2019 USA Hockey Women's National Festival.

 Photo courtesy gophersports.com/Brad Rempel

Shakopee's Gracie Ostertag has been invited to the 2019 USA Hockey Women's National Festival, which will take place Aug. 5-13 at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York.

The 2019 USA Hockey Women's National Festival while serving as a training camp for its top-level players, the camp will also be utilized to choose both U18 and U22 Select Teams to compete against Canada in the annual U18 and U22 Series. This year's competition, a best-of-three series at each level, will take place at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, N.Y., from Aug. 14-17.

Ostertag is a sophomore at the University of Minnesota and had six points for the Gophers as a freshman. She was one of 11 Gophers to play in all 39 games this past season.

She is a 2018 graduate of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School where she was a four-time national champion with the Sabres, winning U-16 national championships as a freshman and sophomore and winning U-19 national championships as a junior and senior.

Ostertag was named USA Today High School Sports All-USA First Team honoree in 2018 and All-USA Second Team honoree in 2017

This isn't the first time she will compete for USA Hockey as she is a three-time gold medalist with the U.S. Women’s National Under-18 Team at the 2018, 2017, and 2016 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships.

She served as an alternate captain and was named Best Defenseman of the tournament at the 2018 U-18 world championships.

She is the daughter of Chris and Kathy Ostertag.

