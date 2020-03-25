Are you tired of being stuck inside and looking for something to do in this time of social distancing.
Have you thought about golfing?
If so, Shakopee's Stonebrooke Golf Club is open for business and ready for you.
The course opened on Sunday, March 15 and remains open - weather permitting - with new social distancing policies in affect.
"Per the Governor’s directive, at Stonebrooke both clubhouses are closed, our bar is closed and our dine-in restaurant and patio are closed," Stonebrooke owner Gary Laurent said. "We are doing a fairly robust take-out business strictly following prescribed operating procedures."
He continued, "the open space areas of both the 18-hole course and nine-hole course, as well as the practice facility are open as weather permits with a great number of modifications to normal operation. We believe these modifications make for a safe environment for people to enjoy a recreational opportunity when few options are available, not all that dissimilar to utilizing any of the county’s many parks which also remain open."
The club has implemented safety protocols that golfers must follow to keep the staff and golfers safe.
Those protocols are:
- All tee times must be made online - No walk-ins
- The credit card used for reserving the tee time will be charged for all players in the group.
- One person in the golf shop at one time
- Credit card payments only - no cash accepted
- No need to sign your receipt
- After you are checked in, please leave the golf shop to allow for someone else to enter
- Do not touch or remove the flags
- Carts must remain on the path
- One golfer per cart
The course has also removed all sand trap rakes, ball washers and added foam barriers to each hole to prevent the ball from dropping to the bottom of the hole.
The club will also disinfect all golf carts, range balls, and range baskets after each use.
The front door will be propped open so you can walk in and out without touching any door handles. Also, all the bathrooms and the pro shop counter and will be disinfected throughout the day.
They also ask that all golfers practice safe social distancing by staying at least six feet away from each other while on the course.
While you can't go into the restaurant and sit down and eat at the turn or after the round, Stonebrooke is offering a take out option for golfers and non-golfers alike.
"Food and drink orders are by phone with credit card over the phone," Laurent said. "Food is placed in a hot box with customers name on it. No one is in personal contact with anyone. All employees wear gloves at all times."
With those precautions, Stonebrooke is there to to help you navigate this time.
"Golfers have been very appreciative of the opportunity Stonebrooke has provided and are very complimentary of the well thought out precautions we have put in place for everyone’s safety," Laurent said.
To make a tee time, visit Stonebrooke's web site at https://www.stonebrooke.com.