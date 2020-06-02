Shakopee Football

Shakopee High School football players are selling salt for water softeners as a fundraiser.

The fundraiser helps players pay for their out-of-state football camp as they prepare for the new season as well as other program needs, the Shakopee football booster club said.

The salt costs $8 per bag and includes in-home delivery (only if you choose based on distancing guidelines). 3 types of salt are available: pellets, solar, or rust buster.

To place an order, contact any high school football player or email sabersalt@gmail.com and specify the number of bags, type of salt, and contact information.

Salt will be delivered the evening of Thursday, July 23.

