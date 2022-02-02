The Shakopee boys hockey team is trying to secure a second straight winning season.
That's something the Sabers have never done since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of the 2007-08 school year. In fact, the program has just one winning campaign in the last 15 years and that was last year (9-5-3 overall).
Shakopee improved to 10-9-1 overall (5-7-1 in the South Suburban Conference) with a 4-2 win at Eagan Feb. 2. The last time the program had double-digit wins was in the 2009-10 season when the program finished 10-16.
The Sabers went into the Eagan game off a pair of conference wins — 7-2 versus Apple Valley Jan. 29 and 5-1 at Burnsville Jan. 25.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 24 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 26 and the title game is March 2. The final two rounds will be played at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
The Sabers are looking like the No. 6 or 7 seed at this point. Eden Prairie (12-7) is looking the No. 1 seed, followed by Minnetonka (11-8-1).
Chaska (13-5), Prior Lake (12-9) Chanhassen (14-4-1) are all vying for a top-four seed and a home playoff game in the first round. Bloomington Jefferson (6-13) is likely the No. 8 seed.
Shakopee is still seeking its first-ever playoff win as a Class 2A program. The Sabers didn't compete in the playoffs last year due to COVID-19 complications.
The team is 0-13 overall in the Class 2A playoffs.
Meanwhile, in Shakopee's win over Burnsville, eighth-grader Carson Steinhoff had a goal and two assists to lead the way. Senior Joe Roder and sophomore Easton Langemo both had a goal and an assist.
Eighth-grader Cole Bumgarner and junior Sam Zovic also had goals for the Sabers.
Seniors Jere Huson and Evan Hansen and sophomore Tyler Lorenz all had one assist. Sophomore Aleksi Huson finished with 20 saves in goal.
In beating Apple Valley, ninth-grader Cooper Simpson led the way for Shakopee with three goals and two assists. Roder finished with two goals and an assist, while junior Jackson Vogel had three assists.
Steinhoff finished with a goal and two assists, while Jere Huson also had a goal. Bumgarner chipped in two assists, while junior Lucas Larson and senior Bosco Hernando both had one.
Aleksi Huson made 21 saves.
Against Eagan, Vogel broke a 2-2 with a goal at the 10:09 mark of the third period. Simpson got the assist.
The Sabers went up two goals on junior Linus Toward's goal 3:07 later with Jere Huson assisting.
Simpson scored in the first period for Shakopee with Steinhoff getting the assist. Langemo had an unassisted goal in the second period.
Aleski Huson finished with 24 saves.
Through 20 games, Vogel was leading the Sabers in points with 28 (13 goals, 15 assists). Simpson was close behind with 27 points (17 goals, 10 assists), followed by Steinhoff (5 goals, 17 assists), Jere Huson (6 goals, 12 assists), Roder (6 goals, 8 assists), Bumgarner (3 goals, 11 assists), Toward (4 goals, 7 assists) and Larson (3 goals, 7 assists).
Aleski Huson has played the majority minutes in goal, posting two shutouts with a .907 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average.
This year's Class AA state tourney is set for March 10-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Eden Prairie won the Section 2AA title last winter en route to winning the state crown.