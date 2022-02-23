The Shakopee boys basketball team moved a step closer to securing the South Suburban Conference title.
Senior Nick Katona scored 18 points to lead the No. 2-ranked Sabers to a 55-53 win at Lakeville North Feb. 22. Shakopee went into the game off a 81-58 league win versus No. 10 Farmington Feb. 18.
The Sabers (20-3 overall, 13-2 in the SSC) have a one-game lead of No. 5 Eastview and Farmington in the league standings, while Lakeville North is two games back.
One thing Shakopee has locked up is the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA. Quarterfinal play starts March 9. The semifinals are March 18 and the title game will be March 22. The higher seed is at home for all three rounds.
The Sabers are the defending champs.
Fifth-ranked Minnetonka (16-6) looks to be No. 2 seed. Shakopee beat the Skippers 87-79 back on Dec. 11.
Eden Prairie (14-9) and Edina (13-10) look to be top-four seeds in the section, while Chanhassen (12-9), Prior Lake (9-14), Waconia (10-12) and Chaska (7-15) are also in the field.
Shakopee coach Jacob Dammann said he liked the way he’s team battled in beating Lakeville North. Senior Cade McGraw was also in double figures with 11 points, while senior Quinten Snell scored nine.
“Lakeville North is a tough, well-coached team and it is always difficult to go to their arena and win a game,” Dammann said. “We had some poor moments at various times, but made enough plays to find a way to win.
“I’m proud of our player’s grit and how they chipped away one possession at a time when we were down,” Dammann added. “Earlier in the year, I’m not sure we would have had the resolve to find a way to win.
Dammann said his team played better defensively in the second half against Lakeville North, giving up only 19 points.
“That is encouraging to see as we enter March,” he said. “Our goal is to be playing our best basketball in March, and I feel we are making steps every day in that direction.”
In beating Farmington, the Sabers avenged a 74-73 loss to the Tigers back on Jan. 17. In the rematch, Shakopee led 36-25 at the break and never looked back.
Snell led the way with 17 points, while senior Yonis Mohamud scored 16 and senior Sam West had 15. McGraw was also in double figures with 10 points, while senior Josh Magin scored eight and Katona finished with seven.
The Sabers went into the Farmington game off back-to-back road losses — 71-70 to Maple Grove Feb. 16 and 68-51 to Lakeville South Feb. 10 in league play.
Against Maple Grove, the Sabers let a 36-23 lead at the break get away in the second half. West led Shakopee with 18 points, followed by Mohamud with 17 and Katona with 13.
Magin chipped in eight points, while sophomore Jalen Langsy scored five.
The loss to Lakeville South snapped the Sabers’ eight-game win streak. McGraw and Mohamud led the team with 12 points, while Katona scored 11.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament is set for March 21-26. The quarterfinals will be at the Target Center, followed by the semifinals and title game at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Third-ranked Wayzata is the defending champion.