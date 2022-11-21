Haley Zelen finished her stellar career on the Shakopee girls swimming team in style Nov. 18.

The senior won the 50 freestyle at the Class AA state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, breaking her own school record with a time of 23.04. 

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

