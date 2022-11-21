Haley Zelen finished her stellar career on the Shakopee girls swimming team in style Nov. 18.
The senior won the 50 freestyle at the Class AA state meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, breaking her own school record with a time of 23.04.
With the title, Zelen joins Katie Carlson as the Sabers' only multiple individual champion. Carlson, now Katie Haycraft, and head coach of the Prior Lake girls swim team, won the 500 freestyle three straight years (1993-1995).
Zelen won her first state title last fall, claiming the 100 freestyle.
"I was a little nervous going into the finals because the 50 freestyle was an event I didn't do last year," said Zelen, who swim at the Division I level next year the University of Wisconsin. "There were a lot of new competitors. It feels really good to win and get another state title. That's what I was hoping for."
Zelen swam 100 and 200 freestyles at state last year, taking fourth in the 200. She switched to the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly this fall.
The 100 butterfly was Zelen's final individual event as a Saber, and she finished fourth with a time of 55.55. She also anchored the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and to third- and second-place finishes, respectively.
Junior Erika Schroeder, eighth grader Lexi Tippie and sophomore Ari Zelen were also part of both relays that set new school records. The 200 freestyle team came in with a time of 1:35.76, while the 400 freestyle relay finished in 3:29.59, which was 1.31 seconds behind champion Minnetonka.
The individual events are fun, but Haley said she also enjoys the relays and camaraderie that goes along with competing on them.
"It's a lot easier knowing you have three other teammates with you," she said. "We all push each other to do our best. It's a lot of fun. The atmosphere for the relays seems to have a lot more hype."
Shakopee also finished fifth in the state team standings for a second straight year with 136 points. Edina won the crown with 260 points, six better than runner-up Minnetonka. Wayzata was third (219.5), while Stillwater took fourth (177.5).
Section 2AA had five of its eight teams in the top 10. Along with Edina, Minnetonka and Shakopee, Prior Lake was seventh in the team standing (101), while Chanhassen was ninth (94).
Meanwhile, Haley's younger sister Ari earned two top-five finishes at state. She was fourth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.17 and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:53.41).
Sophomore Olivia Wimberger also competed in an individual event for the Sabers. In the prelims Nov. 17, she ended up 17th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.32. The top 16 finishers earn a spot in the finals with the top eight in the championship heat.
Wimberger's time was .52 from the 16th-place finisher's time and a spot in the consolation finals.
The Sabers' 200 medley relay team of Wimberger, senior Amelie Girard and juniors Adriana Gorter and Brooklyn Schumacher did earn a spot in the consolation finals, finishing 14th with a time of 1:51.54.