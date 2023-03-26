Joel Makem

Joel Makem was named the Ms. Minnesota Wrestler of the Year. The Shakopee senior won the 132-pound state girls title back in early March.

Joel Makem pinned down one more top award, this one from the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.

The Shakopee senior was selected the Ms. Minnesota Wrestler of the Year. She capped off her final season with the Sabers winning the 132-pound state title in the second-ever Minnesota State High School League girls state wrestling tournament.

