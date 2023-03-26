Joel Makem pinned down one more top award, this one from the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association.
The Shakopee senior was selected the Ms. Minnesota Wrestler of the Year. She capped off her final season with the Sabers winning the 132-pound state title in the second-ever Minnesota State High School League girls state wrestling tournament.
Makem finished her career as a two-time champion. She won the 126-pound title last year with a 15-2 record. She finished 12-3 this season, pinning McKenna Hendrickson of Grand Meadow-LeRoy Ostrander-Southland in the title match.
In her six state matches over the last two seasons, Makem has five pins and one win by technical fall.
Last winter, Minnesota became the 30th state to have a sanctioned girls high school wrestling tourney, including North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Girls still train and compete with their respective boys teams during the regular season, competing on the varsity or junior varsity. However, after the season, they have the option of competing in a girls-only individual section and state tournaments or continue competing with the boys.
Makem becomes the sixth Minnesota girl to be named Wrestler of the Year. The previous five winners were:
- 2002: Brooklyn Conrad of Ortonville
- 2021: Katerina Lange of Martin County West
- 2020: Kya Rycachek of Hibbing
- 2019: Emily Shilson of Mounds View
- 2018: Makyla Welch of Cambridge-Isanti.
Makem also excels off the mat at Shakopee with a 3.94-grade-point average. She runs track, competes in dance, was the manager of the Sabers' varsity football team and a leader in the in the Black Student Union Club.
"Joel leaves a tremendous legacy here in Shakopee for our future girl wrestlers to look up to," Shakopee coach Alex Van Krevelen said.
On the boys side, Max McEnelly of Waconia won the Mr. Minnesota Wrestler of the Year. He finished his career as a four-time Class 3A state champion, winning the 195-pound srate title in his final season with a 46-1 record.
McEnnelly also won the 195-pound last year, while earning championships at 182 and 170 pounds in his sophomore and ninth-grade seasons, respectively.
The Mr. Minnesota Wrestler of the Year dates all the way back to 1990 with Chad Carlson of Willmar winning the first-ever award.