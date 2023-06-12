Vincenzo Miller saved his best for last at the Class AAA state meet June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The senior on the Shakopee boys track team won the 110 hurdles, breaking his own school record while also setting a new Class AAA mark with a time of 14.18.
Miller, the No. 1 seed in the event, was challenged right to the finish line by senior Grantham Green of Rosemount, who finished second by .08. Osseo junior Linton McPherson was a close third (14.35).
"Vin ran great in prelims (June 8) and was ready to roll for finals," Shakopee coach Zachary Haskins said. "Throughout this season, Vin has typically separated himself from the field by the halfway point of the race.
"However, halfway through the state finals, the race was really close," Haskins added. "Vin looked to be just a hair behind the lead runner, but he closed hard and won with an impressive time."
Miller had a time of 14.85 in the prelims, which was .12 better than senior Christopher Dean of Coon Rapids. Green ran 15.21 in the prelims and was sixth going into the finals.
Last season, Miller's best time in the 110 hurdles was 15.63, so he had a huge time drop in his final season with the Sabers. Miller won the Section 2AAA title June 1 with a time of 14.46.
"Vin had an incredible season and saw such a huge amount of improvement," Haskins said.
Miller scored 12 team points in winning his event. Those were the Sabers' only state points, which placed the team 25th overall.
Rosemount won the team title with 69 points, followed by Minnetonka (56), Lakeville North (48), Eden Prairie (47.5), and Champlin Park (44).
Rosemount and Lakeville North were the highest finishing South Suburban Conference schools, followed by Eagan in 15th place (25), Prior Lake and Apple Valley tied for 31st (8), Burnsville tied for 41st (5) and Lakeville South tied for 46th (4).
Miller was also part of Shakopee's 4x200 relay that qualified for state, but the foursome, which included sophomores Sir Brody Miller, Joseph Taye and Aaron Nelson, finished 11th in the prelims with a time of 1:29.97.
The top nine make the finals with the team from Woodbury getting the ninth spot, finishing .44 ahead of the Sabers.
The same 4x100 team for Shakopee took second at the Section 2AAA meet to make the state field, finishing with a time of 1:30.34.
The last time Shakopee boys team had athletes at state was in 2019. The team had no qualifiers the last two seasons, and there was no 2020 track season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.