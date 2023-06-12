Vincenzo Miller

Senior Vincenzo Miller won the 110 hurdles for Shakopee at the Class AAA state meet June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

 Photo by Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

Vincenzo Miller saved his best for last at the Class AAA state meet June 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The senior on the Shakopee boys track team won the 110 hurdles, breaking his own school record while also setting a new Class AAA mark with a time of 14.18.

