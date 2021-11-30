Tirzah Lange will be heading north to continue her soccer career.
The senior on the Shakopee girls soccer team signed her national letter of intent Nov. 10 to play Division II at Bemidji State University. Lange is a three-year letterwinner on defense for the Sabers.
In 2020, she earned Shakopee's Ms. Defense award, while she is a two-time All-South Suburban Conference selection.
Bemidji State coach Jim Stone is looking forward to having Lange on his roster next fall.
"Tirzah is a really high-end player who is very athletic," Stone said in a press release. "The character piece is a great fit for us. I think we saw her first playing for Salvo (SC U.S. Soccer Development Academy team). She has a Division I, athletic body.
"One of the things we really like about her is that she can play multiple positions," Stone added. "She could play as a center back, a holding midfielder, or she could even play as a wide back if we needed her to. But she just really struck a chord with who she is as a person and thought she would be a great fit for us and think she felt the same way."
Lange was a team captain in 2019 and 2020 for the Salvo SC team.
This past fall, Lange, who is homeschooled, helped Shakopee to a 10-5-1 overall record, including a 7-2 mark in the SSC which helped the team finished third.