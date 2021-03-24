The Shakopee boys swimming team had three seniors end their careers at the state meet March 19.
Evan Schroeder, Aidan Bergerson and Nick Wieczorek represented the Sabers one last time at the Class AA competition at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Junior Ben Thompson was also there for Shakopee as part of the 400 freestyle relay team with Schroeder, Bergerson and Wieczorek. The foursome ended up 11th overall with a time of 3:11.67.
That was Shakopee’s highest finished as the Sabers ended up 27th in the team standings with 15 points.
Edina won the team championship with 302 points, followed by Chaska/Chanhassen (201), Eden Prairie (183), Minnetonka (168) and Maple Grove (161).
Schroeder also competed in two individual events. He finished 14th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:44.16 and ended up 23rd in the 100 freestyle (48.25).
Bergersen qualified in the 100 butterfly and ended up 17th (51.20).
Lakeville South was the highest finished South Suburban Conference school taking 10th with 93 points, Lakeville North tied for 13th (70), followed by Rosemount (T19th, 29), Prior Lake (T23rd, 26), Eastview (26th, 19), Eagan (T34th, 6), Apple Valley (37th, 5) and (38th, Farmington, 4).
Shakopee was 37th in the state team standings last year. Back in 2018, the Sabers were a program-best runner-up at state.
Shakopee also won back-to-back SSC titles in 2018 and 2019. The team was 5-4 in league duals this winter.