Eightteen Shakopee seniors announced their college commitments May 4 in a ceremony at the high school.
Six Sabers are headed to play Division III soccer, while five will be playing college basketball.
Nicholas Isensee committed to play Division III soccer in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference at the University of Minnesota Morris, while Emad Fatah and Danielle Wagner will compete in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Association Conference at St. John's University and Augsburg College, respectively.
Nathan Martinez will play soccer at Northwestern University in St. Paul in the National Christian College Athletic Association, while Avery Haisman will head across the boarder to play soccer in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
On the basketball court, Jasmyn Hale and Sam West will play at Iowa Lakes Community College for its respective women's and men's programs. The Lakers are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association that competes in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
Maya Mitchell will play hoops at Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois. The Golden Eagles are a NJCAA program that competes in the North Central Community College Conference.
Yonis Mohamud will play basketball for Minnesota State Community & Technical College that's part of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
Aaron Lee and Owen Forsythe will both be on the college gridiron at the Division III level. Lee will play for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the WIAC, while Forsythe will play in the MIAC at Augsburg College.
Luke Wilts will also play in the MIAC, competing in Division III baseball for Concordia College in Moorhead. Paul will play baseball at the University of Minnesota Morris in the UMAC.
Zach Yuza will compete on the Division III track in the WIAC at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, while Maddie Meyer will play Division III volleyball at Bethany Lutheran College in the UMAC.
William Wood will play men's volleyball at Concordia College in Milwaukee. The Falcons are a Division III program, competing in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.