The time is now for the Shakopee boys hockey team.
The Sabers are playing like a team determined to not only get their first-ever playoff win as a Class 2A program, but perhaps do more than that.
Is the team a contender in Section 2AA?
Shakopee is off to a 7-3 start (4-1 in the South Suburban Conference), including a 7-3 home win over Rosemount Jan. 10 in league play. The Sabers went into the contest off of a 6-3 conference win Jan. 7 at Prior Lake, the defending Section 2AA champs.
It was just the Sabers' second win over Prior Lake since Shakopee joined the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year. The Lakers are 13-2 against the Sabers in that span.
The last time Shakopee swept Prior Lake in league play was in the 2008-09 season when both squads were in the now-defunct Missota Conference.
Sabers coach Calvin Simon has high hopes for his team. He believes his squad is ready to take the next step.
"We believe this is the year we win section games and compete for a section championship," he said. "That's our top priority."
In the win over Rosemount, Shakopee led 4-1 after the first period and rolled from there. Sophomore Cooper Simpson and senior Jackson Vogel led the way.
Simpson had four goals and an assist, while Vogel had two goals and two assists. Junior Jake Marschall also had a goal for the Sabers.
Senior Zane Orchard picked up a pair of assists, while ninth-graders Carson Steinhoff, Cooper Siegert and Jack Kultgen and junior Aleksi Huson each had one.
Huson also started in goal and finished with 32 saves. He made 36 stops in the win over Prior Lake.
Shakopee led 3-1 after two periods and scored the first goal of the final frame to put the game out of reach.
Simpson had the hat trick while adding an assist. He leads the Sabers with 14 goals through 10 games, while adding six assists.
Vogel had a goal and two assists. He leads the team in points with 22 (9 goals, 12 assists).
Kultgen and Siegert also had goals for Shakopee against Prior Lake. Senior Linus Toward finished with three assists, while ninth-grader Nate Pederson had two and Kultgen, Siegert, Steinhoff and Marschall all had one.
Shakopee is 3-1 against Section 2AA teams so far. The Sabers will go for the SSC sweep over Prior Lake at home Feb. 11. The other two wins are against Chaska and Holy Family with the one loss to No. 3-ranked Chanhassen.
Second-ranked Minnetonka is also a ranked team from the section, while Eden Prairie and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 23 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 25 and the title game will be March 1. The final two rounds are at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Shakopee lost 3-1 to Minnetonka in the section quarterfinals last year. The program is 0-14 in the playoffs since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of the 2007-08 school year, and has had just one winning season in the last 16 years.
In 2021, Shakopee finished the regular season with a 9-6-3 record, but the team had to pull out of the Section 2AA tourney due to COVID-19 complications.