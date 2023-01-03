The Shakopee girls hockey team closed out 2022 winning five of its last six games.

After a slow start — 2-5 after their first seven games — the Sabers reeled off five straight wins before falling 6-1 to No. 6-ranked Hill-Murray in the title game of the Mid-Winter Meltdown Dec. 29 at the Eden Prairie Community Center.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

