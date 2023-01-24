The Shakopee boys hockey team is on its way to its second winning season in three years.
But can the Sabers get to a higher level come playoff time?
Lakeville South handed Shakopee just its second loss in the last eight games with an 8-2 South Suburban Conference home win Jan. 23. The Sabers went into the contest off a 4-3 league victory over Lakeville North Jan. 21.
Shakopee (11-5 overall, 6-3 in the SSC) also won 4-2 versus Gentry Academy Jan. 19.
The Sabers have been powered by its dynamic one-two punch in senior Jackson Vogel and sophomore Cooper Simpson. Both lead the team with 34 points.
Vogel has a team-best 20 assists to go along with his 14 goals. Simpson has a scored a team-high 24 goals, adding 10 assists.
"Vogel and Simpson are dynamic together," Shakopee coach Calvin Simon said. "When they are clicking, they can out-score anyone."
The Section 2AA playoffs are not far off, starting Feb. 23 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Feb. 25 and the title game is March 2 with the final two rounds at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.
Shakopee is 0-14 in the playoffs since becoming a Class 2A program at the start of the 2007-08 school year, and has had just one winning season in the last 16 years.
With a strong finish, the Sabers should get a home game in the first round of the playoffs as the No. 3 or 4 seed. Second-ranked Minnetonka (15-2) and No. 4 Chanhassen (15-1) look to be the top two seeds.
Holy Family (11-5) is also in the hunt for a top-four seed, followed by Eden Prairie (7-9-1), Prior Lake (8-9), Chaska (4-12-1) and Bloomington Jefferson (3-13).
Shakopee is 3-1 against the section squads so far with wins overs Prior Lake, Holy Family and Chaska and the one loss to Chanhassen.
In the loss to Lakeville South, the Sabers got off to a slow start, trailing 5-0 after the first period. Simpson had both of Shakopee's goals, while junior Aleksi Huson, ninth grader Carson Steinhoff and Vogel each getting assists.
Huson got the start in goal and made 23 saves. Junior Alex Pherson also got some time in net stopping four of the five shots he faced.
In beating Lakeville North, the Sabers took a 4-2 lead on Simpson's goal with 1:41 left to play in the third period. The Panthers answered that goal just 18 seconds later but couldn't not get the equalizer down the stretch.
Huson finished with 24 saves. Simpson earned the hat trick, while sophomore Jack Kultgen also had a goal.
Vogel finished with two assists, while ninth graders Cooper Siegert and Nate Pederson each had one.
Against Gentry Academy, Vogel had the hat trick with Simpson getting a goal and an assist. Seniors Linus Toward and Lucas Larson and Steinhoff each had one assist.
Huson finished with 28 saves.
Shakopee ends the regular season Feb. 18 with a league game at home versus Eastview. Section 2AA brackets come out the next day and will be available at mshsl.org.
This year’s Class AA state tourney is set for March 9-11 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion, beating Maple Grove 6-5 in last year’s title game.