The Shakopee boys soccer team is making scoring goals look easy.
The Sabers scored seven goals in its latest win against Chaska and has now scored 21 goals in just three games to start the season.
To put that into perspective, Shakopee only scored 26 goals in 16 games last season. In 2017, they only scored 16 goals in 17 games (nine of those came in just two games.)
"We have been young the last few years and the experience our guys gained from the past has been paying off," head coach Jon Poppen said. "Everyone improved a lot from last year and it has shown. Captains Zach Susee, Ethan Pherson, and Nathan Pitterle led the charge all off season and their commitment to improvement was high."
The goal scoring barrage has helped the Sabers to a 3-0 start to the season.
The latest win came last Thursday at Vaughan Field at Shakopee West Junior High School when the Sabers defeated Chaska 7-1.
Charlie Theis got the goal scoring started for the Sabers against the Hawks as he scored the first goal of the game on assists from Brian Real-Juarez.
John Kroll followed by scoring his first of three goals in the win for the Sabers. Jason Clossin scored the Sabers third goal of the first half and Shakopee went into halftime leading 3-1. Jessie Juarez assisted on both those goals.
Shakopee dominated the second half scoring four times to win 7-1.
Scoring for the Sabers was Kroll twice, Broc Dollerschell and Jesie Juarez on a penalty kick.
"The biggest difference this year is the skill level," Poppen said. "Zach was already dangerous in the attack and this year he is even better. John Kroll made huge leaps from last year as well and is scoring goals. Tyler Grausnick is playing with more confidence and is skilled. Charles Theis is tough to deal with on the wing. Nathan Pitterle and Broc Dollerschell have even gotten into the fun from the middle. Then Brian and Jessie are coming out of the back to unbalance the defense. The services they have played have been top notch and created a lot of opportunities. Off the bench you have younger guys who have made an impact- Jason Clossin, Nathan Dake, Aidan Johnson, and Sam Russett. The bottom line is the skill of the players is the biggest difference."
Up next
Shakopee opened South Suburban Conference action on Thursday at Rosemount before returning home to host Waconia on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Its first home SSC game is scheduled for Tuesday night when they host Burnsville at 7 p.m. They follow that up with a 5 p.m. kickoff against Apple Valley at Johnny Cake Ridge Park in Apple Valley.