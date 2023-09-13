Kylie Strand

Senior Kylie Strand looks to set to a hitter in Shakopee's five-set win at Chaska Sept. 5 in a battle of Section 2AAAA foes.

 Brendan O'Brien/Southwest News Media

The Shakopee volleyball team has shown just how wide open Section 2AAAA is this fall.

The Sabers opened the season with victories Chanhassen, Chaska and Minnetonka, all section foes, before going 2-2 in their own invitational Sept. 9. Shakopee faced another section team Sept. 12, falling in five sets at home to Waconia (25-27, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11).

