The Shakopee volleyball team has shown just how wide open Section 2AAAA is this fall.
The Sabers opened the season with victories Chanhassen, Chaska and Minnetonka, all section foes, before going 2-2 in their own invitational Sept. 9. Shakopee faced another section team Sept. 12, falling in five sets at home to Waconia (25-27, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-11).
At their own invite, the Sabers posted wins over Bethlehem Academy (25-14, 25-19) and Forest Lake (25-23, 12-25, 15-8) and lost to No. 3-ranked East Ridge (25-10, 25-15) and Kasson-Mantorville (25-12, 17-15, 19-17).
Bethlehem Academy is ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, while Kasson-Mantorville is No. 4 in Class 3A.
Shakopee (5-3 overall) had just 10 wins last fall, and only four players who got significant varsity time are back this season — senior captains Kylie Strand, Hailey Sauer and Kyrah Clark and junior Hannah Strege.
Ninth grader Kaia Rolfsrud had made an immediate impact on the varsity. She had a team-high eight kills in her first-career varsity match in the win over Chanhassen.
Full statistics for the Sabers in their first eight matches have not been made available.
Prior Lake and Eden Prairie are also in Section 2AAAA. The Sabers will face the Lakers Oct. 2 on the road in South Suburban Conference play.
So far in the section, all seven teams have at least three losses. Defending champion Chaska is off to a 4-7 start, while Eden Prairie, champions of the section in 2021, has started 3-6.
No teams from the section are ranked. Shakopee lost in four sets to Minnetonka in the section quarterfinals last fall.
In 2021, Shakopee won 22 games and went 7-2 in the SSC, losing to Chaska in three sets in the section semifinals.
Shakopee has made the state field five times in program history, including in 2012 and 2018. The program also won three straight Class 3A state championships from 2007 to 2009.
The regular season ends for Shakopee at home Oct. 16 in league play at Apple Valley. Section play starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct 26 with the title match set for Nov. 1.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for Nov. 8-11 at the Xcel Energy in St. Paul. Wayzata, ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll, is the defending champion.