The Shakopee girls basketball team earned a split in its final two Class 4A state tournament games.
The second-seeded Sabers struggled to shoot the ball in a 39-32 loss in the quarterfinals to Roseville March 16 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, going 1 for 18 on three-pointers for the game and going 4 for 22 from the field in the second half.
Shakopee rebounded in the consolation semifinals March 17, getting a season-high 20 points from sophomore Nicole Maenke in a 69-53 victory over Centennial at Concordia College in St. Paul.
But in the consolation title game March 18 at Concordia College, fourth-seeded Rosemount pulled out a 66-61 win over Shakopee.
The Sabers finished the season with a 27-5 overall mark, including winning the South Suburban Conference title with a 17-1 record. It's one conference loss was to Rosemount as the two teams split their two league games.
In the battle for fifth place at state, Shakopee trailed 37-21 at the break and couldn't come all the way back in the second half. The Sabers got to within five points (64-59) with 39 seconds to play.
Senior Kate Cordes led the Sabers with 20 points. Senior Jasmyn Hale and sophomore Olivia Pawlicki were also in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Senior Maya Mitchell finished with nine points for Shakopee, while Maenke scored six and junior Cassandra Ross had four. Junior Shyla Moore chipped in one point in the Sabers' final game of the season.
Shakopee went into state on a 21-game winning streak, which Roseville snapped in the quarterfinals.
The Sabers will have some rebuilding to do next year losing three senior starters in Cordes, Hale, Mitchell, as well as senior Paige Broze, who missed the last month of the season with an injury.
Shakopee was making its third state appearance since 2015. The Sabers lost both their state games in 2019 and finished fourth in 2015.
Cordes led Shakopee in scoring this season at 14.2 points per game, setting a single-season school record in three-pointers made this year.
Pawlicki also averaged in double figures with 10 points per contest. Hale averaged 9.2 points, followed Maekne (8.0), Broze (7.2), Ross (5.8) and Mitchell (5.2).