Jaden Case kept the Shakopee baseball team alive in the Section 2AAAA tournament May 31.
The senior tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 14 in the third-seeded Sabers’ 3-0 home win over seventh-seeded Bloomington Jefferson. Shakopee opened the playoffs with a 2-1 loss in eight innings versus sixth-seeded Prior Lake May 29.
Losing the playoff opener means the Sabers will have to reel off six straight wins to claim the program’s first state berth since 1983.
The field will get down to four teams June 5. The losers bracket final will be June 6 at the site of the higher seed with the title game set for June 7 at the highest seed remaining.
A winner-take-all-finale, if needed, will be June 8 at the same site as the June 7 game. For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
In the win over Jefferson, Shakopee (13-9 overall) staked Case to a 1-0 lead after one inning and scored two more runs in the fourth inning to go up 3-0.
Case allowed just four baserunners all game, striking out the side in the third inning and getting three strikeouts in the sixth inning after giving up a leadoff walk. No Jefferson baserunner reach second base in the entire game.
Senior Ryan Vosper had an RBI double in the first inning for Shakopee, scoring senior Tanner Ho who singled to lead off the inning. Junior Colin McGee and Case drew back-to-back walks in the fifth inning and then came around to score on junior Charlie Toenges’ two-out, two-run single.
Against Prior Lake, it was a pitcher’s duel between junior Jack Morris and the Lakers’ Hudson Johnson.
Shakopee took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring unearned run. Senior Alex Duncan singled with two outs, and later scored on an error.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, Prior Lake used two walks and two hit by pitches to tie the game. The Lakers scored the go-ahead run in the eighth with two outs on an error, hit by pitch and a two-out single to center.
Shakopee had the tying run first with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, before Johnson’s 13th strikeout ended the game.
Johnson allowed just four hits, all singles for the Lakers.
Morris went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit, while striking out seven for Shakopee. Case faced three batters to end the eighth inning, before getting the final out of the frame on a fly to center.
Seniors Will Strait and Caden Lang and Ho each had singles for the Sabers.
The first two rounds of the Class 4A state tournament are June 13-14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The title game is June 16, which will also be at CHS Field.