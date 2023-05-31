Jaden Case kept the Shakopee baseball team alive in the Section 2AAAA tournament May 31.

The senior tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 14 in the third-seeded Sabers’ 3-0 home win over seventh-seeded Bloomington Jefferson. Shakopee opened the playoffs with a 2-1 loss in eight innings versus sixth-seeded Prior Lake May 29.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

