Practices were underway or about to get underway. Games were set to begin this week.
All of that is now on hold until at least May for all of Shakopee's spring sport athletes and coaches.
Softball and track had one week of practice in while baseball was able to get some arm conditioning practice in. Baseball and golf were set to begin practice this past Monday while lacrosse was ready to go on Monday, March 30.
It's been a roller coaster ride for all spring coaches and athletes.
On March 13, the Minnesota State High School League suspended all games but continued to allow spring sports to practice and hold tryouts.
On March 15, the MSHSL suspended all practices and all team contact until March 27.
"By that time, it was pretty obvious it was coming," Sabers baseball coach Tom Schleper said after the first announcement was made. "Unfortunately, it happened when we were no longer able to meet – so just communication through e-mails, social media, and group chat. Kids want to get together but have shared with them the safety/rules/expectations at this time. Baseball has to take a back seat to everything else that is happening right now."
Now after Gov. Walz 'Stay at Home' order on Wednesday the high school spring sports season is in serious jeopardy when he kept schools closed until May 4. The MSHSL immediately extended the spring sports suspension until schools are open again.
"We were a week into practice and had just selected all of our teams from 7/8th grade up to the JV/Varsity pool when we were advised by the MSHSL to shut it down," softball coach Joe Fittante said. "Practice was going well. During the week as the news of the virus ramped up we spent time talking to the players about the Coronavirus, their concerns and what they could be doing to stay healthy in terms of hygiene etc. I think the players were concerned with the virus, its effect on them personally and their families as well as the effect on our season. They had very insightful questions which we talked through. The more we can talk about things the better. We talk a lot about controlling the controllables and we told them that this is really no different."
For now, coaches and athletes both have to sit and wait for the season, any season to get started.
From now until when and if a season is played, coaches can't instruct the team or their players on how to train.
"I did not get to see my team once the MSHSL suspended all practices," track and field coach Zach Haskins said. "I did send out an email to my parents and athletes encouraging them to stay active in this time off. It is hard to know what exactly to tell parents and athletes. We are in the area of not knowing if we will even have a season, which is tough for everyone involved."
Not being able to be in contact with their team is difficult but coaches have confidence that their athletes will do the right thing on there own.
"We cannot suggest, support, or require any workouts at this time (see MSHSL guidelines)," Schleper said. "Most kids are smart, active enough that they are likely doing workouts at home trying to stay in shape and ready should we resume the season. These are athletes and active kids are used to working out – I’m sure they’re finding some time and space on their own to stay in shape. There are a ton of at-home baseball, etc workouts on-line to keep them active as part of their daily routines/avoid boredom/stay ready."
With no formal practices and the athletes working out on their own, how long would it take for teams to be ready to compete.
That answer varied among the coaches with most saying they would need a few days of practice to be ready but would be willing to get going quickly once the season was resumed.
"If the season starts, big if, everyone will be in the same boat so as long as we can get the schedule to workout than we can be ready to roll in three days," boys lacrosse coach Sean Pollack said.
Shakopee boys golf coach Andrew Weiers believes his team and golfers in general would be ready right away.
"A lot of our core players are still out playing so I think we could hit the ground running," he said. "I would like to get meets going right away to make up for lost time if we are able to have our season."
Haskins agrees, "To be honest, I would just want to get them out there competing as soon as possible. Getting athletes ready for field events would take more time because they are not able to work on the technical things. However, I would assume most athletes would be really excited to get out there and compete, especially if this break lasts a while."
So will there even be a season?
The MSHSL and coaches were optimistic before the Governor's announcement on Wednesday but that optimism isn't quite so high anymore.
Schleper remains optimistic that they can get a season and points to the 2013 season for hope.
That year, Schleper said they didn't play its first game until April 24 and got 20 games in that season by playing doubleheaders twice a week.
The difference between 2013 and this year is that teams were able to continue to practice and be ready to go at a moment's notice.
"Spring baseball is used to making adjustments due to the weather," Schleper said. "I’m hoping they keep postponing a couple of weeks at a time to reassess but would imagine, if we haven’t made a significant turn with Covid-19 by April 15, we are in jeopardy of losing the season."
With schools out until at least May 4 and the first spring section tournaments scheduled to begin on May 12 (tennis) it will be tough to get any type of season in but coaches and athletes are keeping up hope.
"I think any season no matter how short would be worth it," Weiers said. "We have six seniors that have been in program their whole careers that I would love to see experience some of their senior year."
Haskins agreed, "I would like to think that we would still have some sort of season even if we picked back up in May. I know that I would push for a shortened season to happen even at that point. However, the further we get into May, the harder it would be to have any version of a track season."