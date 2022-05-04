The Shakopee softball team is looking like a top contender in Section 2AAAA.
The Sabers have opened the season winning eight of their first nine games, including an 8-1 win at No. 8-ranked Prior Lake May 3 in South Suburban Conference play.
Shakopee went into the game, sweeping a doubleheader against Lakeville South May 2, winning both games 2-0. The Sabers followed with a 7-6 win at No. 9 Farmington May 4, which was the team's sixth straight triumph.
The Sabers' one loss this spring is 8-0 to No. 1 Rosemount, the Class 4A defending state champions.
Shakopee won 16 games last spring, but lost 10 seniors from that squad. Coach Joe Fittante didn't know exactly what to expect heading into the season, but so far the results have been good.
"I told the players they can be as great as they want to be this year," Fittante said. "The question is really how great do they want to be?”
In the win over Prior Lake, the Sabers banged out 13 hits. Senior Riley Leadstrom finished 2 for 4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Senior Morgan Weiner homered, going 3 for 3 with four RBIs and three scored, while senior Sophie Hergott doubled and drove in two runs.
Sophomore Lilly Treml finished 2 for 4 with three runs scored. Sophomores Rees Hopkins and Chayse Doering each finished 2 for 4, while junior Rayni Bresnahan was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Senior Paige Strehlow got the win, tossing four innings and allowing one unearned run while fanning three. Sophomore Sylvia Shromoff tossed three scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
The Sabers rallied to beat Farmington, scoring four runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game. Weiner homered in the top of the seventh to give her team a 7-6 lead.
Strehlow pitched a one-two-three seventh to get the win. She worked two scoreless innings, striking out four. Shromoff pitched two innings, allowing three runs with three strikeouts, while sophomore Maddie Soule started and went three innings allowing three runs while fanning three.
Treml finished 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Bresnahan was 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Doering ended up 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
In the first game against Lakeville South, Strehlow worked five shutout innings, fanning five. Shromoff got the save with two scoreless frames with one strikeout.
Shakopee scored both its runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bresnahan and junior Raegan Kraft had the RBIs. Doering doubled and scored a run.
In second game, Lakeville South, Schromoff and Strehlow combined on a three-hitter. Schromoff worked five innings, allowing two hits and striking out six. Strehlow fanned five in two innings to get the save.
Leadstrom finished 2 for 4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Weiner doubled and drove in a run.
The Sabers will end the regular season May 18 in a league home game versus Eagan.
The Section 2AAA tournament will start May 24 with the quarterfinals. The title game is set for June 2, and the entire tourney will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
Chanhassen is the defending champion. The No. 2 Storm have won three of the last five section crowns. Shakopee last won it in 2018, while Eden Prairie was the champion in 2019.