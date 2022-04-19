The toughest thing for the Shakopee softball team so far this spring is getting out on the field.
The Sabers have had four South Suburban Conference games postponed due to the cold and sometimes rainy weather, but did manage to get one league game in April 11.
Senior Paige Strehlow tossed six strong innings in an 8-1 victory at Burnsville. Shakopee scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back.
The Sabers’ home opener versus Lakeville South on April 13 was moved to April 29. Shakopee was also supposed to take on Prior Lake, a Section 2AAAA foe, on the road April 18, but that’s now scheduled for May 3.
Shakopee won 16 games (16-7 overall) last spring, but lost 10 seniors from that squad. There’s hope the team can contend for the SSC title, as well as the Section 2AAAA crown.
Coach Joe Fittante said he’s hoping the team can peak come time for the playoffs, adding one area of focus in the regular season will be at the plate. To contend in a tough Section 2AAAA field, the Sabers will need to score runs.
Shakopee’s eight runs against Burnsville came on just five hits. Sophomore Lily Treml had the only extra-base hit, finishing 1 for 2 with a double and a run scored.
Senior Riley Leadstrom reached base three times, going 1 for 1 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI. Sophomore Rees Hopkins drove in a pair of runs with a hit, while sophomore Sylvia Schromoff had an RBI, two walks and a run scored.
Seniors Morgan Weiner Sophie Hergott also had RBIs for the Sabers.
Strehlow fanned six batters in her six innings of work, allowing five hits and one earned run. Schromoff worked a scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout.
With all of the early postponements, Shakopee could be busy in the month of May. The team already has 12 games scheduled in the first three weeks of the month with the regular season ending May 18 in a league home game versus Eagan.
The Section 2AAA tournament will start May 24 with the quarterfinals. The title game is set for June 2, and the entire tourney will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
Chanhassen is the defending champion. The Storm have won three of the last five section crowns. Shakopee’s last won it in 2018, while Eden Prairie was the champion in 2019.
There was no 2020 softball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class 4A state tournament will be June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Shakopee also made the state field in 1979, 1980 and 2011.