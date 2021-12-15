Nicole Maenke led the Shakopee girls basketball team to a win in the South Suburban Conference opener.
The sophomore guard scored a game-high 18 points in the Sabers' 54-32 victory at Eagan Dec. 14. Shakopee held the Wildcats to just 12 point in the first half and then pulled away after the break.
The Sabers are off to a 3-2 start through their first five games. The team went into the SSC opener off a 56-54 loss at No. 9-ranked Maple Grove Dec. 9.
Shakopee's other two wins are 55-27 at Robbinsdale Armstrong Dec. 2 and 70-45 at Bloomington Jefferson Dec. 7.
Last winter, Shakopee graduated three seniors who made up 60% of its offense, so Coach Juan Mitchell said other scorers would need to step up for the his team to be contenders again this winter in Section 2AA and in the SSC.
Maenke looks to be one of those players for Mitchell. She also had 15 points in the win over Jefferson.
Against Eagan, Shakopee had eight players in the scoring column. Senior Kate Cordes and junior Cassandra Ross both scored eight points, while seniors Maya Mitchell and Jasmyn Hale each finished with six.
Senior Paige Broze chipped in four points for the Sabers, while ninth-grader Raeana Skattum and sophomore Olivia Pawlicki both scored two points.
Section 2AAAA is very strong again this winter with three ranked teams in the field, No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 4 Eden Prairie and No. 6 Chaska, the defending Class 4A state champions.
The Sabers opened the season with a tough 59-57 loss at Chaska Nov. 30. Cordes led the Shakopee with 14 points.
In the win over Jefferson, Pawlicki led the Sabers with 19 points, while Cordes and Hale were also in double figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Maenke finished with nine points, while Mitchell had seven and Broze scored six.
In the loss to Maple Grove, four Sabers were in double figures with Cordes leading the way with 17 points. Pawlicki scored 12 and Broze and Hale both scored 11.
Shakopee doesn't have Minnetonka, Eden Prairie of Edina on its schedule in the regular season, so it won't be able to gauge itself against top section contenders before the playoffs.
The Sabers do have games with section-foes Chanhassen (Jan. 13) and Waconia (Jan. 20) and two SSC games with Prior Lake, also a section squad, coming up (Jan. 4 and Feb. 8).
The Sabers have lost in the section semifinals to Chaska the last two seasons. In 2019, Shakopee beat the Hawks in the semifinals, went on to win the section and then finished sixth at state.