For the second straight season, the Shakopee girls basketball team's season has ended in Chaska.
The fourth-seeded Sabers were hoping to pull off the upset of the top-seeded Hawks in the Section 2AAAA semifinals March 19. But Chaska had a little too much firepower in a 60-44 win.
It was the third straight season the two teams have met in the section semifinals. Last winter, Shakopee fell 67-48 at Chaska, but in the 2019 the Sabers won 47-37 at home en route to a sixth-place finish at state.
Shakopee finished this season with a 12-6 mark, including 11-5 in the South Suburban Conference, which was good enough for fourth place behind top-ranked Farmington (18-0), Rosemount (15-3) and Prior Lake (12-5).
The Sabers knocked off Prior Lake 46-41 in the section quarterfinals March 16, getting 15 points from junior guard Kate Cordes.
Shakopee led 21-19 at the break. In the second half, Cordes drained three 3-pointers, which helped the Sabers build a lead that they held on to down the stretch.
Ninth-grader Olivia Pawlicki was also in double figures for Shakopee with 10 points. Senior Natalie Holte chipped in eight points, while senior Kelley Brennan scored five.
Against third-ranked Chaska, Brennan led the Sabers with 11 points, while Holte and Pawlicki each scored seven points and senior Sophie Moran scored six.
The Hawks led 34-26 at the break and increased their edge in the second half.
Shakopee will graduate only four seniors — Brennan, Holte, Moran and Jazmyn McClellon — so there will be plenty of talent back next winter.
Holte led the Sabers in scoring this winter at 10.6 points per game, while Cordes also averaged in double figures (10.3). Brennen finished at 9.6 points per game, followed by Moran at 6.5.
So the team will lose three of its top four scorers.
Shakopee has been a program that's been able to rebuild quickly. The team has averaged 12.4 league wins per year in the seven seasons it's been in the SSC, including winning the title with a perfect 18-0 record in 2016.
The Sabers also won the Section 2AAAA title in 2015, finishing fourth at state. In 2016, the Shakopee won 25 games with its only loss of the season in the section title game, 61-57 to Minnetonka.