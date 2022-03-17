The Shakopee girls basketball team picked the wrong time for a shooting slump.
The second-seeded Sabers connected on just 1 of 18 three-pointers in a 37-32 loss to Roseville in the Class 4A state quarterfinals March 16 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
The Sabers trailed 22-19 at the break, but it must have felt like there was a lid on the basket in the second half. Shakopee made just 4 of 22 shots from the field in the final 18 minutes of play, 0-11 from three and 5 of 10 from the charity stripe.
“When you hold a team to 38, 39 points, you should win games,” Shakopee coach Juan Mitchell said. “Not when you score 32. But we had wide-open shots and missed them. We didn’t box out when we needed to. We missed free throws.”
Shakopee hit 11 three-pointers in the Section 2AAAA title game March 11, a 50-47 upset over Eden Prairie, ranked No 2 in the state in final Class 4A poll.
The loss to Roseville also snapped the Sabers’ 21-game winning streak. It’s the team’s first loss since Dec. 21, a 62-40 setback to Rosemount in South Suburban Conference play.
Shakopee is making its third state appearance since 2015. The Sabers lost both their state games in 2019 and finished fourth in 2015.
Despite missing shot after shot in the quarterfinals, Shakopee was still in position down the stretch get past Roseville. The Sabers trailed by as many as seven points in the second half, falling behind 30-23 with just over 12 minutes to play.
A quick 5-0 run got Shakopee right back into the game, but the Sabers were never able to get the contest tied despite multiple chances in the final 10 minutes.
Shakopee trailed 31-29 and had the ball with six minutes to go and was down 33-31 with 4:52 remaining. Twice the Sabers missed the front end of a 1-and-1 down two points, going 1 for 4 from the free throw line in the final five minutes of the game.
“At the end of the day, wejust missed shots,” Mitchell said. “Give them credit, they wore us out and took away some stuff we like to do.”
Senior Jasmyn Hale was the lone Saber in double figures with 12 points, adding a team-best eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Senior Maya Mitchell scored eight points and had three assists.
Senior Kate Cordes finished with five points and three steals, while sophomore Olivia Pawlicki had five points and five rebounds and two blocks, hitting the team’s only three-pointer.
Sophomore Nicole Maenke had two points and two steals for the Sabers, while junior Cassandra Ross had four rebounds.