The Shakopee boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a road victory Feb. 14 that may have clinched it a top-four seed in Section 2AAAA.

The Sabers had nine players in the scoring column in a 62-56 win at Prior Lake in South Suburban Conference play. The triumph also gave Shakopee the conference sweep over the Lakers.

