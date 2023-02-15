The Shakopee boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a road victory Feb. 14 that may have clinched it a top-four seed in Section 2AAAA.
The Sabers had nine players in the scoring column in a 62-56 win at Prior Lake in South Suburban Conference play. The triumph also gave Shakopee the conference sweep over the Lakers.
The Sabers (12-8 overall, 9-4 in the SSC) won the first meeting, 69-60 at home back on Jan. 10.
Both teams may not have to wait too long for a third meeting. That could be in the section quarterfinals March 8 as the No. 4 and 5 seeds.
Sixth-ranked Minnetonka (16-4) is heading for the No. 1 seed, followed by Edina (12-9). Eden Prairie (9-10) has wins over both Shakopee and Prior Lake (11-10), so the Eagles have the seed advantage against both squads for the No. 3 spot.
Chanhassen (10-11), Waconia (9-11) and Chaska (9-12) are also in the field.
The semifinals are March 11 with the title game March 17. The higher seed is at home for all three rounds. Eden Prairie is the defending champion.
Shakopee ends the regular season March 3 at home versus No. 3 Eastview in league play. Section 2AAAA seeds are released the next day.
In the win over Prior Lake, the Sabers had balanced scoring with four players in double figures. Junior Jalen Langsy led the team with 12 points, while sophomore Isaac Cordes scored 11 and junors Mason Wood and Isaac Snell both had 10.
Senior Termaine Fulton added eight points for Shakopee, while sophomore Luke Wherley scored four.
Shakopee led 29-21 at the break and played close to even with the Lakers in the second half.
The Sabers went into the game off a pair of losses — 69-63 at home to Minnetonka Feb. 11 and 76-64 versus Eagan in league play Feb. 10. Shakopee earned a 64-46 conference home win over Rosemount Feb. 7.
Against Minnetonka, the Sabers fell behind 32-24 at the break and couldn't recover. Langsy led the way with 22 points, while Fulton scored 16 and Cordes had seven.
Against Eagan, Shakopee was outscored by 10 points in the second half, giving up 50 points. Fulton led the Sabers with 21 points, while sophomore Eli Schroeder scored 14 and Snell had 12.
Langsy chipped in seven points, while senior Dan Kasper scored six.
In beating Rosemount, Langsy led the way with 16 points, followed by Snell with 15. Schroeder finished with eight points, while Wood scored seven.
Langsy, Fulton and Snell are each averaging in double figures for Shakopee at 18.6, 12.9 and 11.9 points per game, respectively.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is March 22-25. Top-ranked Park Center is the defending champion.
Shakopee made six straight trips to state in Class 3A starting in 2000, including winning the title in 2005. The next season the Sabers made the move to Class 4A, where it made state for the first time at that level in 2014, as well as in 2015 and 2021.