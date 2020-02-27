Shakopee will be represented at this weekend's Class 2A state swim and dive meet by three competitors.
Swimmers Evan Schroeder and Adam Thornberg along with diver Ben Koller will compete this weekend against the best in the state.
Those three qualified for the state meet last week at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska at the Class 2A, Section 2 swim meet.
Schroeder qualified for state in two events - the 50 and 100 freestyle - while Thornberg will compete in the 500 freestyle.
Schroeder first qualified for state in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.99 seconds which put him in the state meet by just .01 seconds.
In the 100 freestyle, Schroeder qualified with a little more breathing room with a time of 47.88 seconds which put him in fourth place in the section finals. The state qualifing time was 48.24 seconds.
Thornberg qualified for the state meet in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 45.34 seconds which put him in fourth place in the section. The state qualifying time for the 500 free was 4:45.65.
Schroeder and Thornberg will take the pool at the Class 2A state meet on Friday for the prelimaniers at 6 p.m. If they advance to the finals, they would compete on Saturday night at 6 p.m.
Shakopee senior diver Ben Koller qualified for the Class 2A state dive meet with a fourth place at the Class 2A, Section 2 diving competition on Thursday night at Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska.
He scored 358.4 points to earn the fourth and final qualifying spot from the section to state.
Jefferson's Sam Wallace set a new pool record of 458.5 points to win the section diving title. Minnetonka's Oliver Poitevent (385.45) and Jack Eichhorn (378.4) finished in second and third, respectively.
Strong finishes
Shakopee had many other strong swims at the section meet that didn't qualify for state.
Nick Wieczorek finished seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:48.14) and 500 free (4:51.48), Aigen Bergerson was 10th in the 100 butterfly (54.32) and 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:00.01), and Thornberg was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.59).
Shakopee's other divers David Tesar finished sixth, Andrew Leisure finished 12th and Sid Sinha finished 13th.
Shakopee's relays were fifth (200 medley), and fourth (400 freestyle).