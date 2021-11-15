The Shakopee girls swimming team made some state waves in a very difficult Section 2AA field.
The No. 7-ranked Sabers qualified two relays and three individuals for the Class AA competition, which starts Nov. 19 with the prelims and ends the next day with the finals at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Juniors Haley Zelen and Amelie Girard and ninth-grader Arianna Zelen each made state in two individual events in the Section 2AA finals Nov. 12 at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake, and were part of both qualifying relays along with sophomore Erika Schroeder.
Shakopee finished fifth in the section team standings with 197 points. Top-ranked Minnetonka won the title (563), followed by No. 2 Edina (394), No. 6 Prior Lake (286) and No. 5 Eden Prairie (279).
Eighth-ranked Chanhassen ended up sixth (184), followed by Chaska (134) and Bloomington Jefferson (66).
The winning relays and top-two finishers in the individual events automatically make the state field. The other way to get there is meeting the qualifying team, which the Sabers did in six of their eighth state bids.
Haley Zelen was the lone section champion for Shakopee. She won the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.67. She ended fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:52.53), easily beating the state cut time (1:55.06).
Girard finished second in the 100 backstroke (58.16). She was also fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:09.33), beating the state cut by .76.
Arianna Zelen finished fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.23), swimming .15 faster than the qualifying mark. She ended up third in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.06), besting the state cut (1:07.12) more than two seconds.
The Zelen sisters, Girard and Schroeder ended up second in the 200 medley relay (1:45.95), beating the state cut by more than five seconds. The same foursome was runner-up in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.68), eclipsing the state cut time by more than eight seconds.
The Sabers' 200 freestyle relay team of sophomores Adriana Gorter and Brooklyn Schumacher, junior Sonja Kovic and ninth-grader Julia Todd finished sixth (1:42.25), missing the state cut (1:40.00) by just under three seconds.
Schroeder had two swims in the consolation heat (top 16) in the finals for Shakopee. She ended up 14th in the 50 freestyle (24.89) and 12th in the 100 freestyle (54.08).
Other finishes for Shakopee included Gorter in the 200 individual medley (19th, 2:22.24), seventh-grader Lexi Tippie in the 500 freestyle (21st, 5:31.59) and in the 50 freestyle (19th, 25.83), senior Grace Jasken in the 100 butterfly (19th, 1:06.26) and Schumacher in the 100 freestyle (17th, 55.57) and in the 100 breaststroke (19th, 1:14.60).
In diving, which was held Nov. 18, ninth-grader Elizabeth Leisure led the Sabers taking 17th with 197.10 points. Ninth-grader Emily Rau ended up 18th (196.96).