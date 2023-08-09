The Shakopee Indians are heading back to the Class B state tournament, something veteran Aaron Olson knows a little about.
The 43-year-old, who is in his 16th season with the Indians, was part of the last Shakopee team to win a state title back in 2009. And he’s still delivering big hits.
Olson smacked a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to life the second-seeded Indians to a 3-1 home win over fourth-seeded Young America in the Section 3B playoffs Aug. 7. That victory put Shakopee into the title game.
Shakopee (26-9 overall) will have to beat third-seeded Chaska twice to win the crown. The first game is Aug. 10 at Athletic Park, followed by winner-take-all game Aug. 11, if needed.
Four of the eight section teams make the state field. Shakopee earned a spot for the first time since 2018 with 3-2 home win over fifth-seeded Eagan Aug. 4.
The Indians moved a stepped closer to the section final Aug. 6 with a 13-3 victory versus fourth-seeded Young America. Olson also ended that game by 10-run rule in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-run homer, finishing 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Shakopee opened the playoffs with a 7-2 home win over seventh-seeded Prior Lake July 30, before falling 9-7 to Chaska in the semifinals Aug. 1.
For more on the Section 3B playoffs, go to mnbaseball.org/page/sections-regions.
This year’s Class B state tournament is scheduled to start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-4.
In beating Young America, Shakopee had just four hits with three coming in the ninth inning. Jack Schleper, who finished 2 for 4, and Dominick Schleper had back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, before Olson ended the game two batters later.
Ethan Lenzmeier got the win in relief, working 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. Joey Connelly started and went 7 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run while fanning 10.
In the win over Victoria, the Indians scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-3 lead. Jack Sievers also homered for Shakopee, finishing 2 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Justin Winterfeldt went 4 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, while Alex Broholm was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Kolin Williams also drove in two runs, while Dominick Schleper went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
Kyle Ryan and Jack Schleper both had RBIs.
Gavin Stadler went six innings for the win, allowing three runs in six innings with one strikeout. Thomas Willie pitched two shutout innings striking out one.
Against Eagan, Winterfeldt hit a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to break a 2-2 tie. Griffin Larson got the win in relief, working 2 1/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Vinny Schleper started and pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out nine.
Steve Boldt drove in two runs for Shakopee, while Jake Skogrand was 2 for 4. Dominick Schleper doubled and scored a run, while Ryan was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
In the win over Prior Lake, Sievers homered for the Indians, going 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Skogrand went 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Winterfeldt, Tom Keohen and Williams each had an RBI.
Vinny Schleper struck out eight in seven innings of work, allowing two runs (one earned). Larson fanned four in two scoreless innings of relief.
In the loss to Chaska, Shakopee let a 7-3 win get away after five innings. The Cubs scored five runs in the eighth inning to go up 9-7.
Skogrand took the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) in two-thirds of an inning. Connelly started and went five innings, allowing three runs with eight strikeouts.
Lenzmeier had two strikeouts in two relief innings, allowing one run, while Stadler pitched 1 1/3 scoreless frames.
Winterfeldt led the offense, going 4 for 5 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Williams went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Broholm also drove in two runs.
Skogrand went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Sievers finished 2 for 5.