Dominick Schleper

Dominick Schleper went 2 for 5 with an RBI in Shakopee’s 13-3 home win versus Victoria Aug. 6 in the Section 3B playoffs.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

The Shakopee Indians are heading back to the Class B state tournament, something veteran Aaron Olson knows a little about.

The 43-year-old, who is in his 16th season with the Indians, was part of the last Shakopee team to win a state title back in 2009. And he’s still delivering big hits.

Tags

Events