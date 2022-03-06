The Shakopee girls basketball team picked a perfect time to earn its 20th straight victory.
The fourth-seeded Sabers took out the defending Class 4A state champions March 5 in the Section 2AAAA semifinals. Senior Jasmyn Hale scored a game-high 22 points in a 59-48 road win over top-seeded Chaska.
Senior Kate Cordes pumped in 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Shakopee, while sophomore Nicole Maenke was also in double figures with 10 points.
Shakopee (25-3) faces second-seeded Eden Prairie (23-4), ranked No. 2 in the final Class 4A state poll, on the road in the section title game March 11. The Sabers are seeking their second state berth since 2019 and third since 2015.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament will start March 16 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 17, while the title game is March 19. All three rounds are at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
State brackets will come out March 12 and will be available at legacy.mshsl.org.
So how did the eighth-ranked Sabers (25-3 overall) pull off the upset of the third-ranked Hawks, who went into the game having won 23 of their last 25 contests?
"Our secret is defense; it always starts on the defensive end with us," Shakopee coach Juan Mitchell said.
Defense has certainly been the Sabers' calling card. The team has held 15 of its 28 opponents this season to less than 40 points.
Against Chaska, Shakopee built a 32-19 lead at the break. The Hawks made an early run at the Sabers in the second half, getting as close at seven points (37-31) with roughly 12 minutes to play.
But that was as close as Chaska would get. The Sabers made 23 of 29 free throws for the game (22 of 28 in the second) and hit seven three-pointers in the first half to build their 13-point lead.
"We kept our composure in the second half when they tried to make a run," Mitchell said. "We defended hard, had great help defense and rebounded well."
Sophomore Olivia Pawlicki chipped in eight points in the win, while senior Maya Mitchell scored four.
Chaska is led by Kennedy Sanders (19.5 points per game) and Mallory Heyer (19.4). Mitchell said the goal was to take one of them out of the game. Sanders had 15, while Heyer had only eight.
"Heyer hit a couple of threes, but we were okay with that," Mitchell said. "We didn't want her taking over inside. If she was going to score, it had to be on the perimeter. We defended her well."
Shakopee lost to Chaska in the season opener back on Nov. 30, falling 59-57. The Sabers' other two losses were in December to No. 7 Maple Grove (56-54) and to No. 10 Rosemount (62-40).
Shakopee opened the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals with a 55-37 home win over fifth-seeded Chanhassen March 2. Cordes led the way with 17 points, while Maenke scored 12.
Hale finished with nine points, followed by Mitchell with seven, Pawlicki with six and junior Cassandra Ross with four.
The Sabers also entered the postseason winning their second South Suburban Conference title in their eight seasons in the 10-team league with a 66-36 home win over Eastview Feb. 25 to end the regular season.
Pawlicki led the way with 17 points, while Cordes scored 16 and Maenke had 12.
Shakopee finished the SSC with a 17-1 mark, a game ahead of Rosmount. The Sabers also won the SSC title back in 2016 with a perfect 18-0 mark.