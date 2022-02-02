The Shakopee girls basketball team took a big step in winning its second-ever South Suburban Conference title.
The No. 10-ranked Sabers held No. 9 Rosemount to just nine points in the second half en route to a 47-33 home win Jan. 31. The victory gave Shakopee sole possession of first place in the SSC with six league games to play.
The Sabers (16-3 overall, 10-1 in league play) lost to Rosemount 62-40 back on Dec. 21. Since that defeat, Shakopee has reeled off 11 straight wins, including nine in a row in conference play.
This is the Sabers’ eighth season in the SSC. The team won its first league crown back in 2016 with a perfect 18-0 mark.
Shakopee’s final SSC game is Feb. 25 at home against Eastview. Section 2AAAA quarterfinal play starts March 2.
The semifinals are scheduled for March 5 with the title game on March 11. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
Shakopee’s last section crown came in 2019.
The SSC is certainly tough enough, but Section 2AAAA is even stronger with four ranked teams in the field, including No. 2 Chaska (16-2), No. 3 Minnetonka (16-1) and No. 4 Eden Prairie (13-3).
All eight teams in the field also have at least a .500 record or better, including Edina (9-8), Chanhassen (11-7), Prior Lake (9-8) and Waconia (9-9).
The Sabers look locked in for a top-four seed, but can the team get higher than the No. 4 spot? Shakopee is 3-1 against the section so far with its wins over Prior Lake (68-43), Waconia (58-36) and Chanhassen (61-48) and the one loss to Chaska (59-57).
In beating Rosemount, senior Jasmyn Hale led the Sabers with 12 points while senior Kate Cordes scored 11. Senior Maya Mitchell and sophomore Nicole Maenke each added nine points while senior Paige Broze scored six.
It was the eighth time this season and third straight conference game that Shakopee has held its opponent to under 35 points.
The Sabers, 14-1 in their last 15 games, went into the Rosemount game off of a 58-23 win at Eastview Jan. 27 and a 62-21 home victory over Apple Valley Jan. 25.
Shakopee led Eastview 29-12 at the break and never looked back. Cordes and Broze were both in double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Maenke scored eight points, while sophomore Olivia Pawlicki, junior Cassandra Ross and Hale all had six.
In beating Apple Valley, Shakopee dominated the first half leading the Eagles 53-7 at the break. The Sabers had 10 players in the scoring column with Pawlicki and Maenke each scoring 10 points to lead the team.
Cordes finished with nine points, followed by Broze with eight, Ross with seven, Hale with six, junior Shyla Moore with four, Mitchell and junior Leah Smith each with three and junior Yesenia Mendoza with two.
Shakopee also earned a 51-41 league win at Lakeville North Jan. 21. Cordes led all scorers with 17 points.
Pawlicki chipped in nine points for the Sabers while Broze had eight and Maenke scored seven.