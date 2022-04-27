The Shakopee boys and girls track and fields teams are trying to keep pace with the competition.
The Sabers had some strong performances in their own 10-team Shakopee Relays April 21 with AJ Hokanson picking up the lone win. The senior was tops in the discus with a toss of 133-04 and was runner-up in the shot put (49-3 1/2).
“AJ has seen some huge improvements since last season,” Shakopee coach Zach Haskins said. “He has already had major personal bests in both shot put and discus. He attended some offseason training camps and has been putting in a lot of work.”
Hokanson’s best mark in the discus last season was 115-5. His best this spring has been 142-9. He’s nearly hit 50 feet in the shot (49-3 1/2) with his best last season being 40-9.
The Shakopee boys were seventh in the team standings in their own relays with 93.3 points. Minnetonka won the title (203).
On the girls side, the Sabers ended up eighth with 42 points. Minnetonka won that crown as well (224).
Junior Lauren DuBois had the highest finish for the Shakopee girls taking third in the high jump (4-10).
Sophomore Nicole Maenke was fifth in the 400 (1:04.25) for the girls, as was junior Joel Makem Ratzinger in the 300 hurdles (49.89). Junior Haley Zelen ended up sixth in the 200 (27.66), while junior Alexia Love was eighth in the triple jump (32-01) and junior Grace Schmelz-Bundt was eighth in the 800 (2:38.29).
The Sabers’ best relay finish came from the 4x100 team of eighth-grader Kacie Claessens, sophomore Madalyn Schwichtenberg, senior Halle St. Martin and junior Lillian Allen (8th, 53.45).
Other finishes for the girls included Claessens in the 100 (8th, 13.64), junior Rebecca Hansen in the 100 hurdles (10th, 18.04) and the 300 hurdles (13th, 52.44), eighth-grader Samantha Carr in the high jump (10th, 4-8), St. Martin in the high jump (11th, 4-8) and junior Abigail McBeain in the shot put (28-08).
“Maenke is a newcomer,” Haskins said. “She has run our top 400 time this season, running in the 64s multiple times. She has also been anchoring our 4x200 and 4x400 relays.”
For the Shakopee boys, their best relay finish came from the 4x100 team of juniors Andrew McCall, Vincenzo Miller and Ari Gaiters and sophomore Ben Holte, taking third (44.44).
The 4x800 team of sophomore Qunn Froats, seniors Jakob Hanson and Riley Gilkison and junior Ryan Becker was fifth (9:09.98), while the 4x200 team of McCall, seniors Zach Yuza and Aaron Lee and ninth-grader Carter St. Martin was sixth (1:38.48) and the 4x400 team of ninth-grader Junior DeSouza, junior Collin Anderson, St. Martin and Yuza was seventh (3:46.14).
Miller ended up third in the 110 hurdles (16:60), while Holte was fifth in the high jump (5-8).
The Sabers had three in the top eight in the triple jump — Fletcher (4th, 39-10 1/2), sophomore Antwon Butler (5th, 39-8) and sophomore Brandon Connelly (8th, 38-0 1/2).
Connelly was also eighth in the high jump (5-6), while junior Abraham Ochalla was ninth (5-6). Senior Ben Sedlacek was sixth in the discus (123-02).
McCall ended up seventh in the 100 (11.67), while sophomore Tyler Balvance was eighth in the 800 (2:09.19) and eighth-grader Owen Stuwe was ninth in the 1,600 (10:30.23).
Other finishes for the boys came from Holte in the 100 (11th, 11.79) and the 200 (13th, 24.36), ninth-grader Kyle Messner in the 1,600 (10th, 4:50.60), Froats in the 3,200 (14th, 11:05.64), senior Ryan Piotrachke in the pole vault (10th, 9-0) and DeSouza in the pole vault (11th, 9-0).
Both Shakopee teams were also on the track April 26 in the Lane Rogness Invitational Minnetonka.
The boys were sixth out of eight schools with 66.5 points. Andover won (153). The girls were (43.5) with Minnetonka claiming the crown (186.5).
Hokanson and Fletcher has the top finish for the boys team taking second in the discus (142-09) and the triple jump (39-10 3/4), respectively. Butler was third in the triple jump (39-7).
Miller was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.44) and the 300 hurdles (43.23), as was Messner in the 3,200 (10:31.85). Sedlacek was fourth in the shot put (45-03) and fifth in the discus (136-06).
Other finishes for the boys included Holte in the high jump (5th, 5-8) and the 200 (9th, 24.51), Stuwe in the 3,200 (6th, 10:37.13), sophomore Braden Burger in the 3,200 (7th, 10:39.65), Yuza in the 400 (7th, 54.81) and the 800 (10th, 2:07.58), Balvance in the 1,600 (8th, 4:52.49) and Giblin in the high jump (10th, 5-6).
DuBois and Zelen led the Saber girls taking fourth in the high jump (4-10) and the 200 (27.87), respectively. Makem Ratzinger was fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.20), while Love was sixth in the triple jump (31-0 12).
Hansen was seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.74). Claessens was ninth in the long jump (15-7 3/4), as was sophomore Mckenzie Norskog in the 400 (1:06.35).