Can the Shakopee boys and girls golf teams earn a state spot or two this spring?

Both teams have their top golfer returning from last year in seniors Maren Masters and Gavin Lee. However, Section 2AAA is extremely competitive and difficult to navigate, so making state as an individual or as a team is a challenge.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events