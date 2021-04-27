The Shakopee boys tennis team hopes to make some racket this spring after a year off.
The Sabers had five seniors last season, but they didn't get to compete in their final year due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was canceled before it got started.
"All of our coaches and players feel incredibly lucky that we are able to have a season this year," Shakopee coach Drew DeCorsey said. "It was devastating for our players to lose their season last year, especially our five seniors who graduated."
Shakopee opened this spring April 16 with a 5-2 loss to Chanhassen, a Section 2AA foe. But the Sabers followed winning their first two South Suburban Conference matches, 5-2 over Prior Lake April 20 and 7-0 against Farmington April 22.
It's a good start for a program that in 2019 sent a doubles team to the Class AA state tournament. Senior Tharun Inturi was one half of that team and he's back to play No. 1 singles for Shakopee in his final season.
Junior Adam Lunn and sophomore Otarhe Okoh also got some varsity experience in 2019.
"Our goal is to be competitive in all of our matches," DeCorsey said. "We have a tough conference, but our guys are working super hard every single day to make each other better.
"We have a pretty new team this year," DeCorsey added. "We have 10 new varsity players with three returning ones from two years ago. Our three returning players have been amazing leaders to their new teammates and have made the transition into this season really smooth for everyone."
Sophomore Ajay Inampudi will also play some singles for the Sabers this spring. To open the season against Chanhassen, Shakopee's top three doubles teams were junior Aman Priyadarshi and eighth-grader Anuj Priyadarshi, junior Blake Hokanson and ninth-grader Aleski Huson and sophomore Caden Menning and eighth-grader Abhay Inampudi.
Juniors Owen Forsythe and Luke Johnson will also be in the doubles mix this spring.
Without a season a year ago, some underclassmen have been thrusted into varsity roles without that year of experience behind them playing on the junior varsity.
"It has been a big transition," DeCorsey said. "I think it's been bigger than a lot of the players thought it would be. Our new varsity players have had to take on bigger roles in our lineup, but they have all stepped up and have worked super hard to fill those spots.
"I feel incredibly lucky to have the group of guys that I do this year," DeCorsey added. "It has been a tough year, but there is not a single day of practice or a single match where they are not giving their all."
This year's Class AA state tennis tournament starts June 9 and will finish June 14-15 at a site still to be determined. The Section 2AA play is scheduled to start May 24 with the team tourney, followed by singles and doubles play.
Meanwhile, wins in singles for Sabers against Farmington included Inturi at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Okoh at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), Lunn at No. 3 (6-1, 6-2) and Inampudi at No. 4 (6-0, 6-0).
Doubles wins went to Forsythe and Aman Pritadarshi at No. 1 (6-0, 6-0), Anur Pritadarshi and Huson at No. 2 (6-1, 6-2) and Hokanson and Johnson at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1).
Shakopee won three of four singles matches in beating Prior Lake. Winning were Inturi at No. 1 (6-3, 6-1), Lunn at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1) and Ajay Inampudi at No. 4 (6-2, 6-2).
Doubles wins came from Huson and Anuj Priyadarshi at No. 2 (6-1, 6-3) and Abhay Inampudi and Hokanson at No. 3 (6-1, 6-4).