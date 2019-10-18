The Shakopee boys basketball team will get an early test to see how good they really are.
The Sabers will play perennial powerhouse Hopkins in the 2019 Tip Off Classic on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3:45 p.m. at the Lindbergh Center at Hopkins High School.
Shakopee, who went 22-6 last season, is expected to be one of the top teams in the state this season with returning players Charles Katona, Will Cordes, Caleb Durvenga, and Bruce Lookwood, Jr.
Other interesting matchups at the Tip Off Classic is Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie, Eastview vs. Wayzata, East Ridge vs. Park Center, and Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Minnehaha Academy.
To see the entire Tip off Classic schedule, go to https://www.breakdownsportsusa.com/boystipoff