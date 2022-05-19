The Shakopee baseball team is trying to get playoff ready.
The Sabers won four of six South Suburban Conference games after a streak in which the team lost four of five in league play.
Shakopee earned a 9-6 victory at Prior Lake May 12 in what was also a contest between Section 2AAAA foes. The Sabers followed with a 15-2 loss versus No. 1-ranked Farmington May 16 and an 8-4 setback at home to Eagan May 18.
The Section 2AAAA tournament starts May 30 with the first round. The title game is set for June 10. Tenth-ranked Chaska (14-2) is the only team ranked in the eight-team field.
Shakopee (9-9 overall, 9-8 in the SSC) is looking like the No. 4 seed at this point.
Minnetonka (3-13) is the defending champion, but the Skippers have struggled this spring. Other teams in the field include Eden Prairie (12-5), Chanhassen (10-5), Prior Lake (9-9), Waconia (8-7) and Bloomington Jefferson (4-14).
The only section team Shakopee has faced this spring is Prior Lake and the Sabers split two games with the Lakers.
In the win over Prior Lake, Shakopee scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 6-5 deficit. Senior Joe Roder finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while senior Cade McGraw also drove in a pair of runs.
Senior Vinny Schleper finished 2 for 4 with an RBI, while senior John Sullivan and sophomore Ryan Vosper also drove in runs. Sophomore Connor McGee ended up 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Roder got the win in relief, working four shutout innings with eight strikeouts. Junior Jaden Case started and went three innings, allowing three runs while fanning five. Senior Luke Wilts allowed three runs in his relief appearance.
In the loss to Farmington, the defending Class 4A state champions, Shakopee was held to just three hits, all singles. Junior Alex Duncan drove in both of the Sabers’ runs in the bottom of the first inning to put his team up 2-1.
Farmington scored four runs in the third inning, two more in the fourth, three more in the fifth and four more in the sixth to put the Sabers away.
Sophomore Jack Morris was saddled with the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) in three innings of work with six strikeouts. Junior Jordan La Tour gave up four runs in two innings with one strikeout, while Duncan allowed four runs in one inning of work.
Against Eagan, the Sabers couldn’t overcome a 6-1 deficit after two innings. Schleper took the loss, working five innings and allowing seven runs (three earned) with two strikeouts. Roder pitched two relief innings, giving up one unearned run while fanning two.
Duncan homered for Shakopee and finished 2 for 4 with an RBI. Roder was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while McGee finished 2 for 4 while driving in a run.
Senior Ashton Pauly was 1 for 2 with a run scored for the Sabers.
Shakopee went into the Prior Lake game off a 14-4 win at Apple Valley in league play May 11. Sullivan finished 3 for 5 with a home run, double and three runs scored, while Case also homered.
Schleper doubled and drove in two runs, while Roder had two doubles, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Senior Jackson Ungar was 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Pauly had two RBIs and Vosper, Morris and senior Brandon Doble all had one.
Schleper worked six innings for the win, allowing four runs (two earned) with six strikeouts. La Tour worked a scoreless inning of relief.
The Class 4A state tournament will be June 16-18. The first two rounds are at CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.