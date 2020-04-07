Shakopee turned on the lights on Monday night in a show of support for its high school seniors.
At 8:20 p.m. on Monday, both Vaughan Field and Joe Schleper Field had their lights turned on as part of #BeTheLightMN movement.
The lights stayed on for 20 minutes, 20 seconds to honor the 2020 Minnesota High School seniors.
Shakopee was one of 236 Minnesota schools and communities to join the #BeTheLightMN movement, Minnesota State High School League media specialist John Millea tweeted out.
The "Be The Light" movement started in Texas and moved to other states including Minnesota.
Millea tweeted out last week wondering if any Minnesota schools were doing this and the movement took off until it culminated in lights being turned on at ballparks, and fields all across Minnesota on Monday.
In Shakopee, many people drove to both Vaughan Field and Schleper Field to see the lights and wave and honk and get the feeling of community.
