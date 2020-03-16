Make some room in the trophy case at Shakopee High School.
That's because the Shakopee United basketball team won the state title in the first Minnesota State Unified Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Orono High School.
Unified Sports mix athletes with and without disabilities on the same team. Unified Sports is a step in creating more inclusive communities, from health care to schools to workplaces. Through sports, individuals improve their physical fitness, sharpen their skills, challenge the competition and help overcome prejudices about intellectual disabilities, according to a Special Olympics press release.
For Shakopee, a team of 11 general education and special education students beat 12 other teams for the state title.
"Overall, it was an awesome experience," Shakopee United coach Matt Iverson said. "Coming back to school and all the teachers knowing, the Sabers basketball team was there to congratulate us. It changed the world for some of these kids in just one day and just one experience and that's the whole point."
The players on Shakopee's team were Andrew Hennen, Reid Koetke, Isaiah Peterson, Jonathan Fredricks, Aiden Johnson, Justin Manning, Tommy Bazzarre, Ethan Horner, Kaden Fiebelkorn, Lucas Blofield, and Jayemason Ungar.
Unified basketball is played just like any other basketball game. The one difference is that a team must have three special education kids on the court at all times.
"We focused on playing really good defense, moving our feet and working our skills and communicating," Iverson said. "We have some pretty talented kids that played pretty well. We passed the ball a lot and communicated a lot and the kids did a great job. We never had a formal basketball practice we just were kind of like 'you guys know how to play basketball? Yep, lets do our best to play as a team.'"
The Sabers beat Watertown in the title game by five points. Drew Hennen iced the game away with a three-pointer in the final seconds.
"It was a great team effort in the last game," Iverson said. "We played great defense across the board against a tough Watertown team."
Shakopee defeated Minnetonka and Waconia in the tournament.
Hennen scored 23 points and Isaiah Peterson had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win against Minnetonka.
Against Waconia, Hennen had 25 points and Peterson had another double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
"Reid Koetke and Jonathan Fredricks had some great minutes, both playing great defense and making great passes," Iverson said. "Aiden Johnson made two great three-point shots in the second half against Waconia to keep the team hot."
For Shakopee and Iverson, the team emerged from a physical education class that has the same concept as the tournament: merge special education and general education students together in a class setting.
Iverson teaches that class and saw the tournament as a good teaching tool for his class.
"I had a group of kids that are very competitive and pretty good at basketball and compete with our adapted team and went into the competitive tournament and won the whole thing, which was really cool," he said. "Anyone can score at anytime but we didn't want anybody to necessarily take over. We want to be competitive and want to win but if we are losing we didn't want to steal it from a kid where this is there only opportunity to compete, we want you to facilitate. It was a balance. Our general ed kids are naturally great kids and they wanted the special ed kids to have that experience. Big picture they see it. Overall, the experience was great. All the teams were super supportive. It was a great atmosphere and great community effort to support us."
Iverson said the class is there for both special education and general education students.
"It's general education kids with special ed kids in phy. ed setting," Iverson said. "The class is geared toward the special ed kids and our general Ed kids are coaches, mentors and there for social support. Its phy. ed setting so we do a lot of different sports. We practice a lot of the things they could compete in for Special Olympics."
He sees the benefit of the his class every day at school and the tournament just helped facilitate the relationships that the students have built.
"The biggest thing is the growth and expansion in social relationships, communications and friendships throughout the building," Iverson said. "For some of our special ed kids, its the only time in their day that they are out of their special ed classrooms. So when they can be out and be seen and make connections with our general ed kids it breaks down those barriers. It's been a really cool process and a lot of cool growth. Now we see some of kids walk together in the hallway, they get together at lunch. It's breaking down the barriers between the kids and opening up that acceptance and understanding."
The plan is to grow and expand the Unified state tournament and Shakopee wants to be apart of that growth.
"Hopefully, next year we will have a bigger team or even better would be to have two teams," Iverson said.