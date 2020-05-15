The Shakopee Volleyball Association was named the Junior Volleyball Club of the Month.
The Junior Volleyball Association (JVA) is the national governing body for Juniors volleyball programs. Each month it recognizes JVA clubs achieving more than just national championships and medals. The winning clubs go above and beyond to help grow and develop junior volleyball in their region.
From January through June, a JVA member club is selected. This award is to recognize JVA member clubs for outstanding achievement in line with the JVA’s mission and goals, JVA press release stated.
The SVA serves over 240 players each year, making the SVA one of the largest community run volleyball programs in the state of Minnesota.
The COTM receives a certificate, $50 off the club director’s membership renewal, and a gift card. Also, the COTM will be featured in an article in the JVA blog, monthly edition of VolleyBiz, and recognition on JVA’s website, and social media.