The Shakopee volleyball team capped off a very successful week with its biggest win of the season.
The No. 7 ranked Sabers went 4-1 this past week and capped off with a dominating win against No. 4 ranked Lakeville North.
Shakopee defeated the Panthers 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 at home on Tuesday to improve to 13-4 on the season and 4-1 in the South Suburban Conference.
"It felt very good," head coach Matt Busch said. "We made a handful of mistakes early in each set but we managed to switch things around and take control and keep control."
The Sabers started all three sets slowly but managed to right the ship to win each set.
In the first set, Shakopee trailed 5-7 but won 13 of the next 18 points to go up 18-12 and went on to win the set 25-15.
It was the same story in set two and three. They trailed 6-9 and 11-14 in the second set before tying it up 14-14 and 20-20 before winning it 25-21.
Shakopee trailed for most of the third set until they were able to catch North at 18-18 before winning seven of the final eight points to win the match in straight sets.
"Our hitting got better as each set went along," Busch said. "Ari Forsberg and Lipitzky and Aus shutdown Lakeville's outside hitters. They had some really huge blocks."
Maddie Fratzke had a team-high 12 kills while Karlee Jensen had 14 digs and Payton Marker had 25 set assists for the Sabers.
Prior to beating Lakeville North, Shakopee went 3-1 at the Eagle Invitational over the weekend to finish the tournament in ninth place.
The place would have been higher but the Sabers dropped its opening round match to Moorhead - a match the Sabers felt they gave away.
"We were ticked off when we walked off the court against Moorhead," Busch said. "We gave them the second set and lost a tight back and forth third set but I think it benefited us in the long run."
Shakopee dropped the game to Moorhead 25-11, 25-27, 13-15.
That loss set them up to play three section opponents to finish the tournament. They won all three of those matches, which will only help them come playoff time.
They wrapped up the first day of the tournament with a 25-21, 25-16 win against Chaska, which put the Sabers in the 9th place bracket on Saturday.
They opened play on Saturday with some revenge on its mind as it played New Prague - a team that beat them earlier in the season.
Shakopee earned its revenge but it wasn't easy as they defeated the Trojans 24-26, 25-23, 15-9.
They earned the ninth place finish with a 25-16, 25-19 victory against Eden Prairie.
Milestone
Senior setter Payton Marker reached the 1,500 set assist milestone at the Eagle Invitational.
She is only the third player in Saber volleyball history to reach that mark.