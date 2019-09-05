The Shakopee volleyball team has gotten off to a very strong start to the season despite playing a tough schedule.
Shakopee is 3-1 on the season after dropping its latest match to New Prague 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 17-25 on Tuesday night in New Prague.
The Trojans started the season ranked in the top 10 but lost matches to Northfield and St. Michael-Albertville before beating Shakopee to drop out of the rankings.
The Sabers started the match fast as they jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first set and cruised to the first set win 25-17.
The next three sets were all close but all went New Prague's way.
Shakopee fell behind 5-1 to start the second set but battled back to cut the lead to just two points before dropping the set 22-25.
New Prague took that momentum and won the next two sets to finish off the Sabers and win the match.
Prior to dropping that match, Shakopee defeated Minnetonka 18-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 last Thursday at Minnetonka High School.
That win was highlighted by Ary Forsberg big hitting night. Forsberg finished with 12 kills on 21 attempts for a hitting percentage of 57% (30% is considered good).
Maddie Lipetzky also had a strong offensive night as she led the team with 15 kills. Anna Rolley added 14 kills.
Defensively, Lauren Aus had a big night at the net with 11 of the 24 blocks for Shakopee in the game. Forsberg had seven blocks.
Karlee Jensen led the Sabers with 35 digs with Sarah Hansen adding 16 and Payton Marker and Tabitha Heller finishing with 14 each.
Marker also had 41 set assists in the win.
Up next
Its a big weekend for the Sabers volleyball team as it hosts its annual tournament the Sabers Invite.
The one-day tournament features the No. 1 ranked team in the state in the Eagan Wildcats and No. 5 ranked East Ridge. Other teams competing will be Bethlehem Academy, Chanhassen, Forest Lake, Mankato West, Minneapolis Southwest, Norwood-Young America, Rochester Mayo, Southwest Christian, and Willmar.
Volleyball action starts at 8 a.m. at Shakopee High School.