For the second time in 10 days, the Shakopee volleyball dropped a match to the No. 1 ranked team in the state.
The Sabers battled with No. 1 Eagan for four sets on Tuesday night at Eagan High School but couldn't pull off the upset as the Wildcats defeated Shakopee 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20.
In the first set the two teams were tied at 16-16 but Eagan won four of the next five points for a 20-17 lead. They would go on to win that set 25-22.
Shakopee responded with a very well played second set. The set was tied at 12-12 and was close until the Sabers pulled away for the 25-22 win to even the match.
Midway through the third set, Eagan won seven points out of nine points to build a 20-13 lead and closed it out with a 25-17 win.
Eagan clinched the match with a 25-20 fourth set win. Shakopee trailed 15-9 before cutting the Wildats lead to 23-20.
Prior to losing to Eagan, Shakopee had two South Suburban Conference wins. The Sabers defeated Apple Valley and Burnsville.
Shakopee defeated Apple Valley 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 last Thursday at Apple Valley High School.
The Sabers currently hold a 9-3 overall record and a 3-1 SSC record.
Tourney
Next on the docket for the Sabers is the prestigious Eagle Invitational tournament at Apple Valley High School.
The Eagle Invitational is always the top tournament of the season as they bring in the top teams from the state to compete and this year is no different.
This year's tournament features eight of the top nine ranked teams in Class 4A and the No. 4 ranked team in Class 2A. Six of the seven other teams in the field have been ranked at some time this season. The only team that hasn't been ranked this year is the host school- Apple Valley.
Shakopee probably got the toughest draw of the tournament as they are the ranked team that will face another ranked team in the first round.
The Sabers, ranked fifth, will face off against No. 9 ranked Moorhead. Waiting for them in the second round could be No. 4 ranked Lakeville North.
If they get by those two tough matches a third match with No. 1 ranked Eagan could be waiting for them in the semifinals.
Other ranked teams in the field include No. 2 Northfield, No. 3 Wayzata, No. 5 Lakeville South, No. 7 East Ridge and Marshall from Class 2A.