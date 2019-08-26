With most of the players returning after last year’s state consolation title, Shakopee volleyball is expecting another strong season.
Shakopee returns 10 players from last year’s state tournament roster and hope that experience can get them back to the Xcel Energy Center.
“We have a lot of experience returning,” head coach Matt Busch said. “With a lot of hitters back and two setters returning. The group knows what it takes it just a matter of filling in the spots.”
With that much experience back and being a top program for a long time, one would think the Sabers would be one of the teams to beat in the conference and section.
That is the case in most people’s minds but in the first state poll of the season, Shakopee was unranked and that’s just fine as far as Busch is concerned.
“According to some people we’re not the favorites and that’s fine and according to others we are the team to beat,” he said. “I’m just fine having the target on somebody else’s back.”
In that poll, section opponents Prior Lake and New Prague were the only two teams from the section ranked.
“It really doesn’t matter,” Busch said. “We are going to play them and will most likely play them multiple times.”
The lack of ranking probably has more to do with who the Sabers lost to graduation in current University of Minnesota player Rachel Kilkelly and All-Conference libero Madeline Wherley.
Even with those two losses, the Sabers have a strong roster that will help them win a lot of games this season.
“We have great personnel, a lot of options, a lot of flexibility to work with, so its just a matter of continuing to try to put the puzzle pieces together the right way until we find what we are looking for,” Busch said. “We have five hitters that can be very strong, it will be spread out more, that’s all there is to it.”
Kilkelly finished with around 500 kills last year and Busch said they won’t have anybody reach that mark but expects his offense to be dynamic with multiple options for his two setters in Payton Marker and Emma Horning.
Those options include middle hitters Aryana Forsberg, Lauren Aus and Madeline Lipetzky along with outside hitters Maddie Fratzke.
Those hitters all made big contributions to the club last year and will again this year.
Other hitting options for Busch will move Anna Rolley, Brenna Bieniek, Nicole Christy.
Shakopee was a strong defensive team last year and should be again this year.
Karlee Jensen will move to the libero position while Tabitha Heller and Sarah Hansen will play key roles as defensive specialists.
“They are looking good right now,” Busch said. “Fast, very accurate and they get themselves in great positions. I’m feeling very good about our defense. It was a definitely concern coming into the season but I’m feeling good about it.”
Schedule
The Sabers always play a difficult schedule and this year is no different.
They will play six of the top-10 ranked teams in the state and most likely many more depending how things go in the three tournaments they play.
The season starts on Saturday for the Sabers as they host Chaska at 12:30 p.m.