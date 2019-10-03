It has been an up and down couple of games for Shakopee volleyball team.
Last week, they earned its biggest win of the season when they swept No. 5 ranked Lakeville North.
They followed that big win with maybe its most disappoint loss as they fell to Waconia in five sets on Monday. They bounced back and played much better as they defeated Eastview on Tuesday in straight sets.
In the Eastview, the Sabers forgot about the Waconia game and came our firing.
The jumped all over the Lightning early on as they built an early 9-3 lead in the first set and cruised to the 25-19 first set win.
The next two sets got off to bad starts for the Sabers but the recovered in time to win both sets and win the match 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.
In the second set, Eastview led 17-13 over the Sabers but Shakopee won five of the next six points to tie it up at 18-18 and went on to win 12 of 16 points to win the set 25-21.
Eastview jumped out to a 10-3 and 15-6 third set led on the Sabers but Shakopee reeled them back in and took a 17-16 lead. Eastview regained the lead at 21-20 but Shakopee won five of the final seven points to clinch the victory.
Against Waconia, Shakopee dropped the first set but battled back to win the next two before dropping the fifth set and losing 21-25, 17-25, 25-13, 25-18, 13-15.
Shakopee fell behind big in the first two sets and couldn't recover but rebounded to dominate sets three and four to force a fifth set.
In the fifth set, Shakopee trailed 9-11 but tied it up at 13-13 before dropping the final two points to lose the match.
Shakopee has two conference matches left and one more tournament before the playoffs start.
They will play Rosemount on Tuesday before competing in the Eastview tournament on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12. Other teams in the tournament include Rosemount, Andover, Blaine, New Prague, Orono, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Duluth East, Waconia, and Sauk Rapids.
They wrap up the regular season against Prior Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The Class 3A, Section 2 playoffs are scheduled to start on Tuesday, Oct. 23.