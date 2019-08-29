The Shakopee volleyball team has opened the season with two big wins.
The Sabers opened the season with a straight set victory against section rival Chaska and followed that up with a win against one of the top teams in Class 2A.
On Tuesday, Shakopee hosted Class 2A's No. 8 ranked Southwest Christian and left with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-12 victory.
Shakopee cruised to an easy first set victory and grabbed a big lead in the second set but the Stars battled back and won the final three points of that set to even the match.
After that it was all Sabers as they dominated the last two sets to win the match in four sets and to improve to 2-0 on the season.
In the season opener against Chaska, Shakopee cruised to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-14 victory.
Outside hitter Maddie Fratzke led the charge against the Hawks with 12 kills. Teammate Anna Rolley added 10 kills.
Karlee Jensen had a big game defensively as she had 18 digs in the win. Sarah Hansen added nine digs and Maddie Lipetzky finished with eight.
Payton Marker had 31 set assists for the Sabers and added five kills and five digs.
The Sabers return to the court on Tuesday with another big section matchup. They travel to New Prague to take on Class 3A's No. 9 ranked Trojans at 7 p.m.
They open South Suburban Conference play after that when they take on the Farmington Tigers next Thursday at Farmington High School.
After that they will host their annual tournament, the Shakopee Invitational, on Saturday, Sept. 7. Teams scheduled to appear are Bethlehem Academy, Chanhassen, Class 3A's No. 1 Eagan, No. 5 ranked East Ridge, Forest Lake, Mankato West, Minneapolis Southwest, Norwood-Young America, Rochester Mayo, Southwest Christian, and Willmar.