The Shakopee boys soccer team has to replace 15 seniors from last season, but that hasn't lowered expectations.
"We will compete, play hard and stick together," Sabers coach Jon Poppen said. "We will be young, but our expectations are always the same."
Shakopee finished fourth in the South Suburban Conference last fall with a 5-3-1 record. The Sabers were 8-6-2 overall, falling to Waconia in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals.
In 2020, Shakopee earned a share of the league title with a 7-0-2 mark, but there was no postseason that year due the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SSC title was the first for the Sabers since it joined the 10-team league in 2014. Shakopee has a 19-4-4 mark in the SSC over the last three years, so the program is one the rise.
To challenge for the league crown this fall, the Sabers' will lean of senior midfielder Dylan Harder, who was all-conference last year.
"He is very skilled and can cover a lot of space," Poppen said.
Junior Max Meeh will also see his varsity role expand in the midfield. He and Harder are the team's captains.
Shakopee will have some new faces on the back line, starting with sophomore Roldolfo Angel Saldivar-Contreras. Sophomore Louis Budde looks to start in goal, while sophomore James Torguson will play alongside Harder.
Sophomore Logan Bergien will help anchor the defense, while sophomore Lysander Roman-Tecalco will play up front on offense, along with sophomore Christian Flores and junior Zak Mahamud. Ninth-grader Dominic Voeung will also be one to watch on offense.
Others expected to contribute in the offensive zone are sophomore JJ Pelayo, senior Riley Dam and juniors Misael Miranda and Grant Broze. Juniors Calvin Kengwerere, Kyle Zavadsky and Yaret Martinez Vazquez and Ethan Woitas and senior Danny Aponte-Santiago look to aid the defense.
"Our strength will be up the middle and in the attack," Poppen said. "We are young in back, but there is a lot of talent there and we feel our defense will get stronger and stronger as the season goes."
Section 2AAA is very difficult with the likes of perennial powers Minnetonka, Edina and Eden Prairie, along with Prior Lake, Chaska, Chanhassen and Waconia in the field.
Lakeville South is the defending SSC champion, while Rosemount was the state runner-up last year despite finishing seventh in the conference with a 3-5-1 mark. Lakeville North will also be a strong SSC team.
Shakopee's first SSC game is Sept. 7 at Lakeville South. The Sabers' first league contest at home is Sept. 13 against Prior Lake.
The first round of Section 2AAA play starts Oct. 11. The semifinals are Oct. 13 with the title game Oct. 18. Edina is the defending champion.