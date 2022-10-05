The Shakopee girls tennis team finished with six South Suburban Conference wins for a second straight year.
The Sabers won their final league match Sept. 27, sweeping all four singles matches in a 6-1 victory over Apple Valley. Shakopee followed with 6-1 loss to No. 8-ranked Eden Prairie the next day to end the regular season with an 11-4 record.
The Sabers opened the first round of Section 2AA play Oct. 4 with a 4-3 victory versus Hutchinson. The semifinals and title match are set for Oct. 11 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Top-ranked Minnetonka, the defending Class AA state champion, is seeking its sixth straight title. There was no postseason in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eden Prairie is the only other ranked squad in the 17-team field.
The section singles and doubles tournaments follow the team tourney, starting Oct. 13 with the first two rounds. The semifinal and title matches are Oct. 18 in St. Peter.
Lillian Allen will be one to watch in singles. The Shakopee senior is ranked No. 8 in the state in singles.
Minnetonka has three players ranked in singles — No. 1 Sarah Shahbaz, No. 2 Kelsey Phillips and No. 6 Karina Elvestrom. However, only two can play in section singles.
Meanwhile, in the playoff win over Hutchinson, Allen won at No. 1 singles for the Sabers in straight sets (6-0, 6-0). Senior Cambelle Jossart rolled at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2).
Three matches went three sets with the Sabers winning two of them. Sophomore Ava Kale was victorious at No. 3 singles, (2-6, 6-3, 6-2), while junior Olivia Pawlicki and senior Ella Terhorst won at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 2-6, 6-4).
In the victory over Apple Valley, Allen won at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-1), followed by Jossart at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), Kale at No. 3 (6-2, 6-1) and senior Molly Morrow at No. 4 (6-0, 6-2).
In doubles, Pawlicki and Terhorst were winners at the spot (6-1, 6-4), while senior Lindsay Nemitz and sophomore Brielle Pankake rolled at No. 3 (6-3, 6-3).
Against Eden Prairie, Shakopee's lone win came from Allen, who won in three sets (6-7, 6-2, 6-0) at the top spot.
Shakopee's other three conference losses this fall were to Prior Lake (4-3), Burnsville (6-1) and No. 7 Lakeville South (6-1).
In the Sabers' loss to Prior Lake Sept. 22, two singles matches went three sets with each team getting one victory.
Getting wins for Shakopee were Allen at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-3), Kale at No. 3 (5-7, 6-1, 6-3) and Pawlicki and Terhorst at No. 2 doubles (6-3, 6-3).
Prior Lake also finished 6-3 in the SSC, while Burnsville was 8-1 and Lakeville South won the title for a second straight year with a 9-0 mark.
This year's state competition is set for Oct. 25-28 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Team play is the first two days, followed the singles and doubles action the last two days.