Ella Terhorst

Senior Ella Terhorst won at No. 1 doubles for Shakopee with playing partner Olivia Pawlicki in the Sabers' 4-3 win over Hutchinson in the Section 2AA playoffs Oct. 4.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee girls tennis team finished with six South Suburban Conference wins for a second straight year.

The Sabers won their final league match Sept. 27, sweeping all four singles matches in a 6-1 victory over Apple Valley. Shakopee followed with 6-1 loss to No. 8-ranked Eden Prairie the next day to end the regular season with an 11-4 record.

